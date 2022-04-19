The public is invited to College of the Ozarks on Friday, April 22, for a free Jazz Ensemble Concert in Jones Auditorium.
Featuring a high energy group composed of both music and non-music majors performing a wide variety of Jazz styles, the C of O Jazz Ensemble Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The concert program will feature a variety of sections including:
—“Crescent City Stomp,” by Dave Brubeck and arranged by Kris Berg
—“Spain,” by Chick Corea and arranged by John La Barbera
—“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” by Paul Simon and arranged by Paul Baker
—“Eli’s Coming,” by Laura Nyro and arranged by Adrian Drover
—“Boptitude Test,” by Mark Taylor
—“Round Midnight,” by Thelonious Monk and arranged by Mike Tomaro
—“Gonna Fly Now,” by Bill Conti and arranged by Jay Chattaway
—“In the Mood,” by Joe Garland
“This is going to be a fantastic concert. Our top student jazz performers will be joined by four stellar members of the College of the Ozarks instrumental faculty to form a truly high-level jazz ensemble,” C of O Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Bands Dr. Kevin Powers said. “This concert will feature trumpet artist Robert Offutt who will be performing the Maynard Ferguson version of ‘Gonna Fly Now’ from the motion picture Rocky. The Jazz Ensemble will also be performing Glenn Miller’s ‘In the Mood’ along with many other well-known tunes. This is a concert not to be missed!”
For additional information visit cofo.edu.
