The final four performances of “9 to 5 The Musical” are being postponed due to illness amongst some of the cast members.
The Branson Regional Arts Council announced on Wednesday, Sept. 15 the remaining production dates for the musical are being pushed two weeks and are now slated for Sept. 30 through Oct 2 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 2 p.m.
“Yesterday a couple of our cast members of ‘9 to 5 The Musical’ tested positive for COVID-19. Out of precaution for our patrons, cast and staff we are postponing the final four performances by two weeks to allow plenty of time for quarantine by anyone who may have been affected,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber said in a press release. “We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your support as we do what is necessary and right for the health and safety of everyone. We expect cast members will fully recoup and be ready to safely return to the stage after a two-week delay. If anything changes in that regard, however, we will contact you just as soon as possible with updates.”
“9 to 5 The Musical” is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie, written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The production is directed by Kyle Bradley, with vocal direction by Lloyd Alexander-Holt and choreography by Jordan Alexander-Holt.
The cast features the talents of Julie Musser as Violet Newstead, Kellsey Bradley as Doralee Rhodes, Brenna Bergeron as Judy Bernly, Ryan Mattix as Franklin Hart, Jr., Mindy Law as Roz Keith, Lucas Dahlgren as Dwayne, Joey Blackwood as Joe, Payton Miller as Josh Newstead, Renee Elkady as Maria, Justin Bridges as Dick, Joseph Donathan as Bob Enright, Amy Miller as Kathy/Missy Hart and Annie Sullivan as Margaret; with Ellen Barney, Emily Hanner, Jerry Cook, Lacey Kellett, Sarah Williams, Megan Rodgers and Emily Vickers as members of the ensemble.
All pre-ticketed patrons who were planning to attend the performances at the Historic Owen Theatre this weekend are being contacted by theatre staff as soon as possible.
Reserved seat tickets are on sale now at bransonarts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.