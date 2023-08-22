Residents of 21 area counties are invited to experience Grand Country’s Amazing Pets show during their ongoing area appreciation.
Now through Tuesday, Aug. 29, local residents can experience the animal lovers show for just $10 per person. Amazing Pets is a furry and feathery experience starring, as the name suggests, an amazing cast of dogs, cats and exotic birds.
This area appreciation offering is taking place while several of the other shows, including Comedy Jamboree, Grand Jubilee, New South Gospel and Branson Country USA are all on vacation now through Tuesday, Aug. 29. Ozarks Gospel and Ozarks Country are also on vacation, but only from now through Sunday, Aug. 27.
Folks eligible to receive the area appreciation discount must be residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Greene, Douglas, Barry, Polk, Laclede, Dallas, Wright, Ozark and Webster counties in Missouri or Carroll, Boone, Marion, Newton, Benton, Madison, Washington, Searcy and Baxter counties in Arkansas.
For the $10 rate, residents must show their photo I.D. and tickets must be picked up at least one hour prior to showtime. During area appreciation, Amazing Pets will offer showtimes at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Amazing Pets features the talents of Tommy the Schnauzer, Zorro the cat, Marik the dog, Nikolai the cat, Hercules the Daschund, Leo the cat, Zeus the cat, Roman the cat, Jet the dog, Daisy the Parrot and Iceberg, Kazbek, Terek and Macallen the Huskies. The show also includes humans: Emcee and Comedian Shannon “Applejack” Thomason and Trainer & Performers Valery Tsoraev, Anna Tsoraev and Olga Demicheva.
Grand Country Music Hall is located at 1945 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit grandocountrylivemusic.com.
