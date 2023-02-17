Grand Country Music Hall is currently hosting area appreciation for Comedy Jamboree this month for both their 3 and 7:30 p.m. showtimes.
Now through Saturday, Feb. 25, local residents of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas can come and see Comedy Jamboree for just $10, plus tax.
Comedy Jamboree, a staple of the Grand County show family, features hilarious, clean comedy and floor-pounding dancing. With a production full of fun, comedy, singing and dancing, the audience will often find themselves stealing the show.
This offering is open to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Greene, Douglas, Barry, Polk, Laclede, Dallas, Wright, Ozark and Webster counties and Arkansas residents of Carroll, Boone, Marion, Newton, Benton, Madison, Washington, Searcy and Baxter counties.
A photo I.D. with a matching county residency to receive the area appreciation deal and tickets must be picked up at least an hour to showtimes. Showtimes for the production during area appreciation are at 3 p.m. Friday through Monday and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Comedy Jamboree features the talents of Funny Guys: Applejack, Andy Parks and Stretch McCord, alongside Singers and Dancers: Tiffany Sassanella and Gigi Hutchinson; Pianist Tracy Heaston, Bass Player Larry Allred, Fiddle Player Wayne Massengale, Drummer Rob Blackburn and Lead Guitarist Chad Cathell.
Grand Country Music Hall is located at 1945 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to make a reservation call 417-335-2484 or visit grandcountrylivemusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.