Christmas lovers can now experience The Polar Express like never before with a trip on FlyRide at Beyond The Lens in Branson.
FlyRide, one of Branson newest attractions, is bringing back The Polar Express Journey to the North Pole experience, which will be available now through Jan. 3, 2022.
“After last year’s response, we knew we had to bring back this holiday favorite to FlyRide. Guests thoroughly enjoyed being fully immersed alongside the story’s main character, taking a thrilling train ride to the North Pole. This year, we have made the experience even better by increasing the length of the adventure,” Robin Turner of FrontPage Attractions Holdings, LLC, parent company of Beyond The Lens and FlyRide, said in a press release. “In addition to feeling the dips, turns, slides and chilling ice of the train’s runaway episode, guests will see and smell the serving of hot chocolate. Guests will also be alongside the characters as they save Billy when his car is accidentally separated from the train at the North Pole.”
FlyRide features the latest in projection technology, which creates a 60-foot-wide immersive image onto a four-story-high curved movie screen. The Polar Express, Journey to the North Pole is based on the Caldecott Medal winning children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.
“Our partnership with SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment allows us to bring back this incredible holiday experience to our guests,” Turner said in the release. “Seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter from families last year tells us that The Polar Express Journey to the North Pole is something that families don’t want to miss when visiting Branson this holiday season.”
FlyRide is a part of Beyond The Lens, which is located at 3115 W. 76 Country Boulevard in Branson. For additional information visit flyridetickets.com.
