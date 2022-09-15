More than 70 crafters, tradesmen and creators made their way to Branson recently to be a part of The Shepherd of the Hills 3rd Annual Fall Craft Fair.
From Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11, the historic homestead welcomed patrons inside to take in the variety of handmade and specialty products being showcased by vendors. The craft fair took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, giving guests plenty of time to stop and visit at all of the booths.
With the return of a craft fair in 2020, Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson said in a recent interview they are picking back up where the homestead left off more than two decades ago.
“They used to do this back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. They would have a fall craft fair every year and that was weeks long in the event they would do. We started it a couple of years ago during COVID in 2020 and we did it again last year, so this (was) the third year for us. We’ll have food trucks set up in front of the restaurant,” Johnson said. “Kids can go play in the playland while mom and dad shop. Of course, we have our resident crafters with the knife shop, the leather shop, the weaver and Amy’s Art are already on property and they’ve got their shops open as well.”
In addition to craft vendors and food trucks on the property, attendees were invited to stop and enjoy a variety of live music. Throughout the weekend, performances were given by Dallas Jones, Lyal Strickland, Todd Osbern, Abby Waterworth, Josh Cherry, Emalee Flatness, Steve Ames and Bryan Copeland.
Shepherd of the Hills will now turn their attention to the start of Shepherd’s PumpkinFest, which runs from Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 30. Extra details on this event will be shared in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Shepherd of the Hills is located at 5586 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit theshepherdofthehills.com. Additional event photos can be found bransontrilakesnews.com.
