In commemoration of three decades of cinematic excellence and captivating entertainment in Branson, the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex is kicking-off their 30th Anniversary celebration by hosting daily showings of six of their classic Giant Screen IMAX Adventure films.
The IMAX 30th Anniversary Film Fest will run now through Sunday, Oct. 8, offering audiences the chance to experience IMAX Adventures of both yesterday and today, according to a press release from Branson IMAX.
“We opened our doors nearly 30 years ago as the Ozarks Discovery IMAX Theater on October 8th of 1993,” Branson’s IMAX Entertainment Complex President Tanya Bluto said in the release. “To celebrate that 30-year milestone, it was important to bring the focus back to our foundation, our beginning – Giant Screen IMAX Adventures.”
A “Giant Screen IMAX Adventure” takes full advantage of the enormous screen size and advanced audiovisual technology IMAX theaters offer. These films focus on visually stunning content such as nature documentaries, space exploration, underwater adventures, and other captivating stories. They’re designed to be dynamic, exciting and immersive, transporting audiences to locations that provide a sense of awe and wonder.
A nearly $2 million upgrade to the IMAX Complex in spring of 2016 ensured that Branson’s IMAX theater was equipped with the most advanced IMAX projection system, IMAX 4K Dual Laser technology. Branson also maintains its standing as the “Largest IMAX Screen in the Midwest,” with a screen six stories tall and 83 feet wide.
“The line-up for this film fest is perfect,” Branson IMAX Director of Theater Operations Trent Holloway said in the release. “The films were chosen to take audiences through the last 30 years, from our very first film in 1993 to 2023 and beyond.”
The IMAX 30th Anniversary Film Fest line-up features six adventures traveling to diverse locations around the globe, filled with vivid storytelling and enchanting wildlife.
Each of the films will show daily, starting at 10 a.m. each day with the locally filmed and exclusively Branson shown film: Ozarks Legacy & Legend. At 11 a.m. the film Animal Kingdom will take to the screen, followed by Everest at 12 p.m., Grand Canyon at 4 p.m., Ireland at 5 p.m. and Sea Lions at 6 p.m.
Any of the films can be individually purchased, but to further celebrate 30 years, a pass to see all six giant screen adventures will be available for only $30. The $30 film fest pass allows the guest to see each film fest film once at any point throughout the film fest.
The IMAX 30th Anniversary Film Fest will also feature a number of throwbacks honoring its 30-year history, including a reimagined 1993 logo and design theme, the reintroduction of the notorious “Jim Stafford Intro” before each adventure and a renewed “Big, Big, Big” IMAX jingle.
“This event is just the start of a full year of celebrations,” Bluto said in the release. “It’s an achievement to be here in Branson for so many years and we want to thank our guests and the vibrant Branson community that has made it all possible.”
The film fest will also serve as the official countdown to the 30th Anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 8, which will include a memorable party from noon to 4 p.m. The party includes the promise of food, cake, giveaways, entertainment and a day of unforgettable fun for the whole family.
For additional information on the IMAX 30th Anniversary Film Fest visit bransonimax.com.
A description of all the Giant Screen IMAX Adventure films can be found with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
