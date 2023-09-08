BRANSON IMAX Tanya Paul Ann Final Edit.jpg

Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex Owners Paul & Ann Bluto with Branson IMAX President Tanya Bluto.

 Photos Courtesy of Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex

In commemoration of three decades of cinematic excellence and captivating entertainment in Branson, the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex is kicking-off their 30th Anniversary celebration by hosting daily showings of six of their classic Giant Screen IMAX Adventure films.

The IMAX 30th Anniversary Film Fest will run now through Sunday, Oct. 8, offering audiences the chance to experience IMAX Adventures of both yesterday and today, according to a press release from Branson IMAX.

Branson IMAX Film-Fest-Main3.jpg

For their 30th Anniversary, the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex is showing six of their Giant Screen IMAX Adventure films daily through Oct. 8. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.