Branson will play host to Grammy Award Winner and Hall of Fame Music Artist Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
With a more than five decade long career, the 15 time Grammy Award winner has achieved 11 No.1 country singles, four No. 1 country albums and seven No. 1 bluegrass albums.
Skaggs was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, the GMA Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2004, 2012 and 2016 respectively. In 2018, he was additionally inducted into the Country Music, IBMA Bluegrass Music and The National Fiddler Hall of Fames.
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Skaggs will take the stage in Branson for a one-night only performance.
“We play bluegrass music by and large. It’s all acoustic and we do some of our country hits that we had back in the ‘80s and early ‘90s. We do gospel and we do a lot of instrumentals and things that I’ve written,” Skaggs said. “It’s just a fun, family show. We love the fact that all our songs are for families, from little kids on up to grandma’s and grandpa’s. We love to play. I don’t know if they’ve got schedules to keep there at the theatre, but we normally do around a two hour show. By the time we do encore and everything. It’s a pretty long show, but it moves along.”
Skaggs also addressed the message behind their show and what they hope audiences will take away from it.
“We love our country and we love our nation. We love God and we sing about that and talk about that,” Skaggs said. “We try to encourage people to not give up hope, to stay encouraged and not to lose their joy. You can’t lose it unless you give it away. If you give your joy away, then you’ve lost it. Just happiness and it’s a very positive uplifting show and I think people will really like it.”
While they’ve never had an extended residency in Branson, Skaggs said he and his band always look forward to coming back and playing in town.
“We’ve played Branson quite a bit over the years, probably the last 10 or 15 years, we’ve played there quite a few times. We’ve never come up and done months at a time like some of the artists have done,” Skaggs said. “We like to kind of get in and get out and leave a good impression. Just make it fun for everybody and then come back when they want us.”
With the arrival of October, Skaggs said their busy 2022 tour schedule has begun to wind down, but they still have several tour dates to finish up before the end of the year.
“We’re starting to do the opry a little bit more in the fall months, but we still have the dates to do that’s not the opry. We’ve had a really good summer. We’ve toured quite a bit doing a lot of three and four day weekends,” Skaggs said. “We don’t like to do two or three weeks in a row on the road. We all have families. Of course my kids are grown, but some of the guys have little ones, some guys in the band have little ones and teenagers, so they just don’t like being gone two or three weeks at a time.”
Before heading to Branson this week, Skaggs was in Nashville performing at the Grand Ole Opry. As a member of the opry for the last four decades, Skaggs shared what it means to him to stand on that historic stage.
“It never gets old, I’ll tell you that. I think ones that continue to endure out there are the ones that have reverence for it; reverence for the name, reverence for the history,” Skaggs said. “I’m always grateful to get to stand on the stage. I’m kind of a father out there these days. I’m one of the elders. I’m 68. There’s quite a few older than me out there, but still I’ve been there 40 years now…It’s just really, really special. We’re just really thankful to have had the years out there.”
Skaggs shared how the landscape of artists has changed since he was inducted in 1982.
“Legends we’re still around like Hank Snow, Jimmy C. Newman, Kitty Wells and Johnny Wright. People like that were still around. Jean Shepard, Bill Monroe was around still when I was inducted,” Skaggs said. “It’s a very hallowed place when you think about all the people who have been members of the Grand Ole Opry through the years.”
When not out on the road, Skaggs is always working on creating music with his record label Skaggs Family Records. Over the last 12 years, Skaggs said he’s released several albums he’s proud of.
“We did a CD called Mosaic…and that’s a gospel record, but it doesn’t sound like gospel music. It doesn’t sound like gospel, it doesn’t sound like country, it doesn’t sound bluegrass, although there’s elements of all that in there. It’s just a really great, great record. I’m not sure what year that came out, but that’s still a good seller for us on the road. We do two or three songs from it each night. Sharon and I did a duet record together a few years ago, Heart’s Like Ours. It’s a duet record. My wife Sharon is a part of The White’s group and they’ve been members of the Grand Ole Opry for about 38 years. Then there’s another record I did called Music to My Ears and that’s another really good record that I like a lot. I think that would be a good one for people to listen to as well and learn about what we do. I think it’s a good record. All of those can be found at rickyskaggs.com or skaggsfamilyrecords.com.”
Skaggs also released a book called, “Ricky Skaggs: My Life in Music,” which he shared could be ready for a sequel.
“When you think about what we’re leaving for the generations to learn from that come after I think it’s important work in that respect. I certainly wouldn’t do another book just to make me more popular. That’s not what it’s about,” Skaggs said. “The first time I did a book it was something that was on my check list of things I wanted to do for a long time. Then I did it. It came out and I was satisfied with everything. It sold well. Then I got into thinking, ‘Golly, there’s so many things that’s happened since that book came out that I would really like to be able to talk about.’ Maybe someday that would be really good.”
Speaking directly to folks considering coming to the Branson show on Friday, Skaggs shared a personal invite to join him at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
“I do invite everybody to come out. Bring folks with you. Bring your family. Bring your grandma, bring your grandpa, your uncles, nieces and nephews. Bring them if you can stand to be around them,” Skaggs said with a chuckle. “I think you’re going to have a great time. I think there’s a lot of fun that we have on stage. Just seeing the musicianship of this band is pretty amazing. They’re all great musicians and I’m just so proud of these guys and I like to show them off. I like to let them have the spotlight, because they’re all such great singers and great players.”
The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations visit claycoopertheatre.com.
