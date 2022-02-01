Silver Dollar City has purchased 800 acres of land surrounding the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Branson West.
In a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News, Silver Dollar City Director of Public Relations and Publicity Lisa Rau confirmed the purchase of property at 10054 E State Highway 76, Branson West, MO 65737.
“Silver Dollar City confirms the recent acquisition of 800 acres of land adjacent to Silver Dollar City. The land was purchased for strategic purposes,” Rau said. “The land that includes the vacant townhomes is not part of this parcel of land.”
According to Stone County’s Geographic Information System Property Map, Silver Dollar City LLC owns multiple parcels of property between their newly acquired property and the Silver Dollar City theme park.
No additional details were made available as of press time.
