“I’m actually a gin man.”
Branson based Russian Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is once again making his way onto televisions, this time in a commercial for Aviation American Gin.
The commercial begins with a series of archive footage from his early days as a comedian, including a bit with Smirnoff talking about vodka.
“In Russian there is three drinks: it’s vodka, two glasses of vodka and a bottle,” Smirnoff said in the commercial.
The commercial also features a voiceover by Actor and Aviation American Gin Brand Ambassador Ryan Reynolds.
“In 1977, Yakov Smirnoff emigrated into the American comedy scene,” Reynolds said in the commercial. “But behind that laugh is a lie.”
The commercial then goes into an interview setting with present day Smirnoff addressing the misconception that comes with his last name.
“People assume that I must love vodka, but the truth is I never have,” Smirnoff said in the commercial. “And that’s hard for a Russian. Vodka is like bread in Russia. Except it’s cheaper and we never run out of it. I’m actually a gin man.”
The commercial was shot back in March 2021. Now more than a half a year later, Smirnoff is finally able to open up about his experience. Smirnoff said earlier this year he received a call from George Dewey, Reynolds’ partner with Maximum Effort Marketing.
“He said, ‘Ryan really wants to do something fun. Would you do this?’ I said, ‘How does Ryan even know me?’ He said, ‘He was learning how to do comedy from you in the ‘80s watching you on television.’ Which I heard from several different people like Chris Rock or Adam Sandler,” Smirnoff said. “George said, ‘He thinks you’re very funny and he wants to do this spot.’”
When Smirnoff was approached about doing the commercial, he explained there was an immediate challenge.
“I was in Bali. I wasn’t planning on going back to Hollywood during those days,” Smirnoff said. “So I said, ‘Can you do something remotely’ and they said, ‘If you can find a crew that can do a good job, then yes.’ I did find a bunch of Russian movie people and lighting and sound. It was really on the high end level.”
While there was an original script, Smirnoff said they actually filmed several variations of the commercial over a three to four hour period; all while on the phone with the folks back in Hollywood. After filming had commenced, Smirnoff said they sent off the footage, but he had no idea when the commercial would air until most recently.
“A month ago they said, ‘We’re going to release it on Vodka Day.’ I said, ‘What’s a Vodka Day?’ They said, ‘It’s a holiday in America called Vodka Day.’ So I looked it up and yes, Oct. 4 is Vodka Day. I thought it was still a hoax, because I’m going, ‘Who is going to do that?’ But they did,” Smirnoff said. “I got a lot of feedback. People are laughing and having fun. I’m being introduced to a big, new audience that probably doesn’t know who I was or who I am. That’s kind of exciting.”
After Smirnoff announces he’s a gin man in the commercial, he excitedly changes his name from Yakov Smirnoff to Yakov Aviation American Gin. In 2020, Diageo acquired Aviation American Gin from Ryan Reynolds. As Diageo is also a distributor of Smirnoff Vodka, there was a small issue with the commercial at first.
“They’re saying, ‘We don’t want to devalue vodka.’ Because I’m saying I’m a gin man and therefore I’m switching my name to Yakov Aviation American Gin, which is obviously a joke,” Smirnoff said with a smile. “The management of the company was very cautious about that and from what I hear, Ryan went to the head of the corporation and said, ‘I want this,’—and he used language that I can’t use in the paper—‘But I want this commercial on the air. It’s funny. It needs to be there.’ They said, ‘Ok.’”
While he is satisfied with how the commercial turned out, Smirnoff said there was one thing they filmed he hoped they would have used, but didn’t.
“The place where we were filming at…was a huge auditorium that had an old airplane hanging from the ceiling. Like a real airplane,” Smirnoff said. “I thought it was very funny, they didn’t use it, but…it was me saying to the camera, ‘Ryan I know it’s kind of an unusual bribe, but I’ll take it anyway’ and then they reveal and show this airplane. But they didn’t use it. We had a lot of fun creating those different things.”
With the amount of extra footage they captured during the shoot, Smirnoff said he believes Aviation American Gin could create a follow-up commercial and maybe the airplane joke will make it in.
“They got great stuff,” Smirnoff said. “They used maybe 1/10th of what they filmed. Who knows? I think it has to probably be well received for them to go, ‘Oh, that worked. Let’s do it again.’ They’ve got good stuff. That airplane was a gift, but they didn’t do that.”
In the commercial, Smirnoff takes a large sip of Aviation American Gin. Smirnoff also addressed how the alcohol tastes.
“I don’t know. Great question. I have no idea. I was drinking water,” Smirnoff said with a laugh. “They should have sent a bottle, right? They tried, but to Bali. When the quarantine was everywhere they tried to send it. They said, ‘At least we’ll send you an empty bottle, then you can fill it with water, but they never did. But their campaigns are so clever they don’t rely on those. Those are just details to them.”
Smirnoff is back in Branson for his fall season of shows, which began on Sunday, Oct. 3 and will run through Dec. 6. With three shows a week, guests can catch Smirnoff’s ‘Laugh Your Mask Off’ performances at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“The show is as current, in my opinion, and it gets more appreciated, because it’s all about the COVID and all the stuff that’s happening in the news,” Smirnoff said. “When I compare America and the Soviet Union where I grew up…I think people really appreciate it. Even though there is that uncertainty, they appreciate my ability to still see this place as ‘What a Country.’ There is nothing out there that is even close. With all the challenges, you still have a great place and that gives people hope. I think that’s what everybody is looking for right now.”
For additional information visit yakov.com. Smirnoff’s Aviation American Gin commercial can be found on YouTube on Ryan Reynolds channel here.
