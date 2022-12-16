Earlier this month audiences of the final 2022 All Hands On Deck Show in Branson, were given the honor to bear witness the presentation of a Congressional Gold Medal to a World War II Merchant Marine.
With a packed house at The Copeland Theatre at the Meadows on Thursday, Dec. 8, World War II Mariner Bob Ross of El Dorado, Arkansas took the stage during intermission of the Branson based touring show where he was officially bestowed his Congressional Gold Medal.
AMMV President and Master Mariner Captain Dru DiMattia was on hand to present Ross with his medal. As part of the presentation, DiMattia shared some insight into the history of the Merchant Mariners with those in attendance, starting with the fact that they’ve been in existence since the Revolutionary War.
“The Merchant Marine answered the call and delivered the supply chain on both sides of the world. In order to make it happen, this is where our good friend, World War II Merchant Mariner Mr. Bob Ross comes in as they were building the ships, the supply chain was getting broken by the wolf pack,” DiMattia said. “In order to build the ships faster than they were being sunk, they had to do recruitment. During that recruitment there were 250,000 young men and there were some women as well.
“We had to innovate the ship yards in order to build those ships faster than they were being sunk and with their ingenuity and the unbelievable patriotism here we are. The Merchant Marines delivered the goods and they were a part of the winning combination.”
All Hands On Deck Show Creator, Producer and Performer Jody Madaras helped make arrangements with the American Merchant Marine Veterans to host the ceremony when he learned Ross and his family would be attending the final show of the season.
“What an honor to help present the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal (Congress’ highest award) to WWII Merchant Mariner Bob Ross at our final show of the season,” Madaras said in a statement. “Knowing that Mr. Ross and his family are such good friends of our show, the leader of the American Merchant Marine Veterans Capt. Dru DiMattia along with the AHOD team helped make this happen.”
Upon DiMattia handing Ross his Congressional Gold Medal, he explained to audiences how on March 14, 2020 legislation was signed into law authorizing the Congressional Gold Medal for American Merchant Mariners who’s honorable deeds played a critical role in World War II.
“The United States Department of Transportation Maritime Administration is honored to present the Merchant Mariners of World War II the Congressional Gold Medal to Mr. Bobby G. Ross. The Congressional Gold Medal, which is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. Congress honors those dedication, heroism and public service have created a lasting impact on American History,” DiMattia said. “The Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act 2020 authorizes MARAD, that’s the Maritime Administration today, to award duplicates of the medal to individuals who between Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946 were members of the U.S. Merchant Marines. This country will always be grateful to the many thousands of Merchant Mariners for their gallant support of our country.”
The original Congressional Gold Medal awarded to World War II Merchant Mariners was presented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during a ceremony convened in Statuary Hall by Congressional leaders on May 18, 2022, and is now displayed in the American Merchant Marine Museum in New York.
In response to receiving the medal, Ross simply said with a chuckle, “Thank you.” Following the ceremony, Ross visited with Branson Tri-Lakes News about his time as a Merchant Mariner.
“I went in as a Utility Messman, which we served in the sewage department. In other words, we fed the crew and did those jobs,” Ross said. “I never attended any of the maritime schools, so it was sort of on the job training sort of thing for me. I soon became the Head Messman and that goes into what we called a Salon Messman, which was for the officer’s and all. I enjoyed it very much.”
Like many joining the wartime efforts at that time, Ross who was only 14-years old, also lied about his age to become a Merchant Marine.
“We had a different type of patriotism back then. It’s just kind of like, I like to describe it like someone slipping in the back room and killing your baby brother or something you know,” Ross said. “When they bombed Peal Harbor, it was a terrible ordeal and we couldn’t wait to do something. Every kid in school, every boy just couldn’t wait to try to join or try to do something.”
Ross, who served from 1942 to 1944, said no one questioned him about his age because of his appearance.
“I was a big ole boy,” Ross said. “I was 6 ‘1 or 6’ 2 tall at that time at 14. I have a son that’s 6’6. It’s in the family.”
More than 70 years after his service, Ross shared what it means to him to be recognized for his wartime efforts.
“It’s a very humbling experience. I never expected anything. We went unrecognized for so many years, we thought nothing about it,” Ross said. “We never talked about it. Even when some of us got together, we didn’t talk about it. Then all at once we’re getting this recognition. It’s a real nice thing.”
When asked if there was anything he would like the community to know, he shared one final thought.
“I’d do it again. I’d do it all over again,” Ross said. “That’s all I have to say and I think they would too.”
Joining Ross for his special day was his daughter and son-in-law Shirley and Crawford Knight. While visiting after the ceremony, both Shirley and Crawford became emotional when sharing their thoughts on Ross’s recognition.
“Pretty special. A long time coming,” Crawford said. “They didn’t get any recognition. They didn’t get the G.I. benefits (until 1988) all of us got from our service.”
Shirley explained her emotional response comes from the lack of recognition for her father until the last couple of years.
“The day the war was over they had the Army, Navy, Marines all lined up and playing their anthems for them. All the sudden, the group of soldiers in front of Daddy and them, they played their anthem and then everybody walked off. And the Merchant Marines were still there,” Shirley said. “No one greeted them or anything. It makes you kind of bitter to think they were unrecognized. They got all those goods to the ship and everybody. They were the ones who did it. Their own people tried to hold them up. Daddy’s worked hard for them and helped them get this far. We’re very pleased.”
DiMattia joined in on the conversation as well, and explained the consistent persistence is what led to the recognition these Merchant Marines are receiving today.
“It’s never too late to do the right thing. It’s taken 75 years to get these guys honored with the Congressional Gold Medal,” DiMattia said. “They didn’t receive veterans benefits until 1988; 43 years after the war. Amazingly enough it does take raising your hand and if you need to raise your hand again a second time, a third time; you do it. Good things prevail.”
Initially World War II Mariner Eugene Barner of Kansas City was also set to be a part of the Branson ceremony, but was unable to travel due to his health. In response, DiMattia and Madaras made a surprise house call to Barner’s home to present him in person with his U.S. Congressional Gold Medal.
“It’s easy to see that the WWII generation (aka the Greatest Generation) felt, especially in 1942, that they could contribute something to their country—and they did it selflessly, and honorably,” Madaras said. “Men like Bob Ross and Gene Barner (who was supposed to attend the same performance) are incredible role models for us all—and celebrating them is a must!
To learn more about the Merchant Marines, MARAD, or the AMMV visit maritime.dot.gov or ammv.us.
The 2022 season of the All Hands On Deck Show has come to a close, but will return to The Copeland Theatre in 2023. Visit allhandsondeckshow.com.
