The Shepherd of the Hills Homestead is inviting folks to join them this month for some fall family farm fun as their Shepherd’s Pumpkinfest officially gets underway.
Now through Oct. 31, visitors to Shepherd of the Hills can enjoy a full line-up of fall themed activities as a part of Pumpkinfest. Hours for the festival are Fridays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We’ve got the whole farm decorated for fall,” Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson said. “It’s my favorite time of year to be on the farm. It’s the prettiest when the leaves are changing and seeing that cabin under the changing leaves is just pretty cool. We’ve got pumpkin’s decorated throughout the farm and cornstalks and that kind of thing.”
For Pumpkinfest, guests have their choice of two admission packages. The general admission package is $13.95 at the gate, but $9.95 when tickets are purchased in advance online.
“We’ve got a number of things, including the bounce houses, the Lil Pete’s Playland, we do jeep hayrides up through the farm and we’ve got a number of different photo ops as well,” Johnson said. “They can come out and pick a pumpkin, they can build a scarecrow, they can get some face painting and even get some airbrush painting on pumpkins if they want to. We’ve got balloon artists and all kinds of stuff out there.”
The Pumpkinfest general admission package also includes U-Pick Pumpkins, a petting zoo, a corn pit, nine-hole mini golf, a tunnel slide, pumpkin paintin’, a rock climbing wall and a kids hay maze.
The second admission option is The Great Pumpkin package, which includes everything that the general admission ticket does, as well as access to Inspiration Tower, the Sky Trek Ropes Course and a ride on the Copperhead Mountain Coaster. The Great Pumpkin package is $35.95 at the gate, but $29.95 online.
Johnson explained why they’ve begun offering two different price points this year for their admission packages.
“They can save a few bucks by buying online versus buying at the window,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to find employees right now, so we’re incentivizing the online purchase.”
This summer, the Copperhead Mountain Coaster opened to the public. For the fall, Johnson said they’re giving the coaster a Pumpkinfest twist.
“At nighttime we do have, on Fridays and Saturdays, we’re doing a haunted coaster ride. We’ve got that decorated up and have live actors providing some scares along the way, as well as a bunch of haunted decorations on the coaster,” Johnson said. “That’s a big thing. We think that will be a pretty popular thing on Friday and Saturday nights. We’re excited about that as well.”
In the spirit of all things pumpkin, Johnson said they’ve also prepared a few fall treats for folks to enjoy while at Pumpkinfest.
“The pumpkin harvest sundae is a big slice of pumpkin pie sticking out of the top of an ice cream. It’s really tasty and then a number of fall geared treats like roasted nuts and that kind of thing,” Johnson said. “Then we’ve got a food truck out there starting this weekend that will be providing funnel cakes and things like that as well.”
As the summer tourism season in Branson has come to an end, Johnson said they’ve geared Pumpkinfest to be an affordable family fun experience for visitors as well as those who live in the area.
“We priced it for the locals primarily. That tends to be the focus of our visitors that we’re kind of targeting, is the people that are kind of your area appreciation, regional visitors that are coming from Springfield and northwest Arkansas areas, and Joplin,” Johnson said. “We’re seeing quite a bit of traffic from those areas. We’re just trying to be an affordable option for people for fall time in the Ozarks.”
For additional information or to purchase admission tickets in advance visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
