Gospel artists both near and far will be congregating in Branson in the coming week for the 3rd Annual Treasure Lake Gospel Festival.
On Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, Treasure Lake RV Resort in Branson will once again be hosting their two-day gospel festival featuring nearly a dozen regionally and nationally recognized gospel music artists.
“We’re very happy and excited we’re in our third festival,” Treasure Lake RV Resort Activities Director Rhonda Hull said. “Starting something in a pandemic isn’t an ideal situation, so we’re very happy that we had enough backing and support to move into the 3rd annual. We hope soon we’ll be talking to you about the 4th annual and just going on from there.”
Talents performing at this year’s festival include Legacy Five, Gold City Quartet, LeFevre Quartet, Ozark Revival Quartet, Dan Keeton, Abundance Quarter, Spoken 4 Quartet, Gloryway Quartet, Day 4 and Tom & John Harris.
“When we started the first year, we didn’t necessarily have a budget for the gospel festival. It was just something Rhonda and I wanted to do,” Treasure Lake Assistant Activities Director Ashely Ammerman said. “We were planning a bluegrass festival and we both love gospel music and decided it was something we wanted to do. Maybe not the best, but we decided to ask for forgiveness rather than permission. We had no budget and we had more local groups and we were more than able to sell enough tickets to cover the cost of the groups and make a small profit.”
Since that first year, Ammerman shared their goal was to continue to grow the event even more.
“Especially with COVID, we just saw the endless possibilities of having these events outdoors and being able to provide a safe environment for everybody to come and enjoy great gospel music,” Ammerman said. “We know Silver Dollar City has their gospel festival and it’s extremely successful, but this gives Branson another opportunity to do something like this.”
The performance
schedule is as follows:
Friday, June 10
Harris Trio:
(10:30—11:30 a.m.)
Ozarks Revival Quartet:
(11:45 a.m.—1:15 p.m.)
Gloryway Quartet:
(1:30—3 p.m.)
Spoken 4 Quartet:
(3:15—4:45 p.m.)
LeFevre Quartet:
(5:45—7:15 p.m.)
Legacy 5: (7:30—9 p.m.)
Saturday, June 11
Gospel Hour:
(10:30—11:30 a.m.)
Dan Keeton:
(11:45 a.m.—1:15 p.m.)
Day 4: (1:30—3 p.m.)
The Missourians:
(3:15—4:45 p.m.)
Abundance Quartet:
(5:45—7:15 p.m.)
Gold City Quartet:
(7:30—9 p.m.)
A two-day admission pass for the festival is one sale now for $40.
“We start both days at 10:30 a.m. and we go all the way until 9 p.m. with an hour dinner break in there. So it is two full days for a very, very reasonable price and if they call ahead of time to get their passes, they do get a $5 discount for nonmembers and our Treasure Lake Owners get a bigger discount than that as well,” Ammerman said. “We’re excited about the festival. Not only showing off this amazing entertainment and bringing something great to Branson, we’re also excited Treasure Lake has a lot to offer.”
Between the sets of music during the gospel festival, Hull said they’ve got an ever growing list of more than 60 vendors for attendees to visit and shop at.
“We have everything from informational booths to crafters to direct sales. We’ve had little youngsters here with items that they’ve made, selling it to raise money for a certain charity or cause,” Hull said. “We’ll have up to three food trucks. We have a variety of food. We’ll have BBQ, I believe hot dogs and hamburgers and I believe kettle corn is also our third food truck. We’ll have a lot of that. We also have someone coming in with campers, so if people want to get up and stretch their legs and just want to get away from the music for a little bit, they can go through and look at some campers.”
Normally Treasure Lake RV Resort is open only to members, however, Hull said during these special festivals they want to welcome everyone to come see their resort and enjoy the music.
“The way our festival grounds are set up, they’re located at the front of our park, so folks just get a small taste of what Treasure Lake has to offer,” Hull said. “When you say membership, people think you’re talking timeshares and they don’t understand this is totally different. We’ve been here. We’re going on our 40th year. It just has so much to offer.”
Hull added they also have options for folks, who are not members of Treasure Lake, to stay on the property while they’re attending the festival.
“You don’t have to be a camper. We’ve got a lot of folks who live here locally and just come and use the park and then they go home in the evenings and they go back to their home. But we do have cabins,” Hull said. “We’ve got about 70 rental cabins, including four Yurts. We have a couple campers we put out onsite. We also have about 570 to 580 campsites. It’s a family park and there’s stuff going on all the time.”
By hosting the various events and festivals, and by opening the property up to the public and not just members of Treasure Lake, Hull shared it’s their way of supporting the community as a whole.
“We’ve been voted recently as Missouri’s No. 1 Megapark for the fifth year in a row and that’s a title that we’re very proud of,” Hull said. “We also really want to give back to the community here in Branson, so when folks come if can’t stay here at the park we book rooms at the local motels here so they can go out and stay there, they go out and eat in the community, they go to the shows, they go to Silver Dollar City. It’s beneficial to all of Branson and the area, not just Treasure Lake.”
Treasure Lake will be offering their golf cart shuttles again during the festival this year and people are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the event.
Treasure Lake RV Resort is located at 1 Treasure Lake Drive in Branson. To purchase tickets or for additional information contact Hull at 417-331-2822 or Ammerman at 417-699-0839, or visit tlresort.com.
