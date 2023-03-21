Ventriloquist Todd Oliver has returned to Branson to present a full season of comedy, magic, music and fun at The Little Opry Theatre.
For the first time in many years, Oliver has scheduled an entire season residency in Branson for himself and his show, Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog. Oliver began his 2023 performances on Friday, March 10 and will be welcoming audiences to his 8 p.m. performances through Saturday, Dec. 23.
After performing mainly on the road for the last several years, with a few limited theater residencies sprinkled in, Oliver shared he felt it was time to return to Branson.
“I’ve been performing at performing art centers on the road coast to coast. I love it. I do love the road,” Oliver said. “What brought me here was this particular venue. This is a great venue for a comedy show, for a cabaret show. It’s just an intimate, beautiful little venue. I did a benefit here well over 10 years ago and I loved it. I thought, I’d like to work that room again and on a regular basis. I contacted Tanya Bluto (ITEC President) and she said, ‘Why don’t you come over and let’s visit,’ and I did…I do a family show. I’ve worked everywhere, but I’ve never worked off-color and I never would. Branson’s a good fit for that. I mean I can do these jokes in Las Vegas and they laugh just as much in Las Vegas.”
Oliver, who calls Springfield home, shared his daughter will be graduating high school in May and starting at Drury University in Springfield this fall, which was another reason why he wanted to be home more. Additionally, he wanted to perform in a venue where he has the freedom to do his show as he wants to.
“I can do and work and break in new things. That’s another part of it too. Really what brought me back this time was this venue. I didn’t want to be in an 800 seat theater. I didn’t want to do that and I didn’t want to be somewhere where they served food. I didn’t want to do that,” Oliver said. “When I started in the ‘70s I played supper clubs. It was different then. They were privately owned and there wasn’t a big rush to serve 800 people in 45 minutes. It was different then. It’s not like that anymore. I just wanted to work in a little venue and then just be home with my wife and daughter.”
In recent years, Oliver’s limited performances in Branson took place at the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre, as well as The Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre. For anyone who has not had the chance to see Oliver perform in the past or ever before, he shared what audiences can expect.
“Different animals. Not just the dog Irving. They’re going to see more audience participation and more animals. They’re going to see magic that I created on my own,” Oliver said. “They’re going to see original music, original video and it’s an original show. I wrote this show. It’s got great reviews on the road. I spent the last seven years mostly on the road working on this new show and I think folks like it. The reviews are good. It’s a lot more work for me. It’s not just showing up with a dummy or telling a few jokes with the dog you know. It’s more work, but it’s the work I enjoy.”
As a comedian, Oliver said he’s always writing and doing new stuff for audiences, so his show is contemporary and always evolving.
“I want the audiences to know that what they’re seeing me do now is some of my old stuff and a lot of my new stuff that I broke in on the road and now I’m bringing it back to Branson,” Oliver said. “It’s all about just keeping it fresh, lots of audience participation and keeping things moving fast and changing it up. A dramatic structure builds and continuity that is natural. It’s fun to do a one man show, but it’s a lot of work but it’s work I enjoy.”
Oliver shares the stage with not just one, but five animals, which includes Irving the dog, Charlie the rabbit, Nicola the cockatiel, and Sheldon and Mrs. Bourke the parakeets. Oliver said there’s a certain allure for him to continue working with his furry and feathery friends.
“These are family pets and we love them dearly. We adopted Irving and we continue to do that and I’m a big supporter of that. Dogs like having jobs. My little dog likes going to work and he’s with me all the time,” Oliver said. “We’re together so much we have a great trust factor going on. The secret with animals is…you just have to be with them everyday and spend time with them. Never bullying them. I really try to let them remind the audiences that these are domestic animals and they rely on us.”
Additionally, Oliver said he takes great pride in being a comedian and a ventriloquist who offers audiences a clean, family-friendly show.
“A ventriloquist character should have an impish, little urchin type quality about it. I think when it gets dirty it destroys that. I’ve always thought, ‘Let the kids be kids and let’s not have to deal with adult issues.’ Sometimes I get too philosophical about it, but here’s the bottom line,” Oliver said. “My favorite sound in the world was also my favorite thing in the world, laughing with my mom and dad. When I was a kid, my dad died when I was 10. He died three days after Christmas, the Christmas I got the dummy for Christmas. He had cancer. Up to the point when he died, my memory of me, my mom and dad and my brother all laughing at the time was the greatest feeling I ever knew. Nowadays, it’s me, my wife and daughter laughing together.”
In celebration of the new show opening, The Little Opry Theatre is hosting area appreciation now through Saturday, April 1. Tickets are $10 for adults and children 12 and under are free.
Area appreciation tickets are available to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Douglas, Ozark and Greene counties, as well as Arkansas residents of Carroll and Boone counties. This $10 ticket offering applies to a resident and one guest or immediate family 18 and under.
Showtimes for Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog are at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Oliver will be taking a few weeks off from the opry in April for some road performances, but will return in May. The Little Opry Theatre is within the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex, located at 3562 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson.
For additional information, including a full look at Oliver’s 2023 schedule or to make ticket reservations call 417-335-4832 or visit bransonimax.com/shows/todd-oliver. Audiences can also view Todd & Irivng’s official website at funnydog.com.
