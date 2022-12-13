This holiday season one of Branson’s newest attractions is inviting folks to join them for their all-new Christmas experience.
Now through the end of 2022, Pink Jeep Adventure Tours is hosting their inaugural Branson Christmas Tour, featuring The Magic of Christmas in Branson. This private, illuminated Christmas adventure transports guests across Baird Mountain.
Pink Jeep Tours Branson Marketing Specialist Tammy Scholten, Owner of Over The Moon Marketing Solutions LLC, shared what guests can expect when they book a Christmas tour with the attraction.
“Pink Jeep Tours Branson is embracing the holiday spirit this season with a guided Christmas Tour that will be offered through the month of December with several evening tours departing daily. The one hour tour will trek across a picturesque mountain and into a warm, humble narrative that celebrates the spirit of the season.”
For those who have already had the opportunity to experience a Pink Jeep Tour in Branson this year, Scholten explained how the Christmas tour differs.
“Guests are invited to enjoy a cup of warm wassail before embarking on an illuminated evening adventure,” Scholten said. “Light installations shooting up into tree canopies, lit silhouettes and more transform the road up to Baird Mountain, passing by scenes of cherished moments and a traditional Ozark homestead cabin, all decked out for the holidays. The tour will wind down to the base of Baird Mountain, unveiling one of the tallest nativity scenes in the State of Missouri, reaching 150 feet tall.”
As guests embark on their Christmas journey, Pink Jeep Adventure Tours President John Fitzgibbons III shared how a holiday message will begin to come together throughout their tour time.
“We wish to immerse guests in nature and the authentic magic of Christmas,” Fitzgibbons said. “This tour provides the perfect setting for families and loved ones to come together, reminisce, and create memories worth repeating.”
As a part of the nighttime tour, guests will be treated to some unique Christmas light displays, all of which have a special story behind them.
“The miscellaneous lit silhouettes displayed on Baird Mountain were created to capture the heartfelt memories and family traditions that many of the Pink Jeep guides and staff had shared with Pink Jeep Management,” Scholten said. “Each scene is designed to peel away the layers of Christmas spirit, celebrate family traditions and great memories, all culminating in the poignant reason for the season.”
When selecting things to do and see while in Branson this Christmas, Scholten shared they hope Pink Jeep will be among tourists chosen festive experiences.
“This new Christmas Tour allows you to slow down and embrace the nostalgia of the holiday season, recall favorite family traditions and remember loved ones from the past and present,” Scholten said.
On top of the Branson Christmas Tour, Pink Jeep Branson is also offering their regular line-up of tours as well this month, including The Best of Branson Tour, The Best of Branson Sunset Tour, The Lake & Landmarks Branson Tour, The Lake & Landmarks Branson Tour Sunset Tour, The Downtown to Mountaintop Branson Tour and The Downtown to Mountaintop Branson Tour Sunset Tour.
All Pink Jeep Guides are expertly trained and certified. Pink Jeep Tours was founded in 1960 and provides tours around the world in Sedona, Arizona, The Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, the Smokey Mountains and now Branson.
The cost of the Branson Christmas Tour is $35 for adults, $28 for children ages 2 to 12 or $280 for a private tour for one to eight people. Guests are transported on their tours inside of the company’s signature enclosed and heated Pink Jeep Wranglers.
Pink Jeep Adventure Tours is located at 3310 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to make reservations call 800-873-3663 or visit pinkjeep.com/branson.
