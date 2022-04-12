Silver Dollar City’s most eclectic festival of them all, Street Fest, opens this week, with world-famous street performers, live entertainment and specialty street foods from around the world.
From Thursday, April 14 through Sunday, May 1, guests of the 1880s theme park will be treated to live bands, musical groups and unique entertainment that can only be found at SDC.
“This is our biggest entertainment year ever,” Silver Dollar City Director of Entertainment and Events Casey Robertson said in a press release. “Street Fest is one of those festivals that we really have fun with. Its vibrant, unique and there’s truly something for everybody. The talent and skills each of these artists bring is always impressive.”
In coming weeks, park visitors will have their chance to take in live entertainment such as The Passing Zone, featuring comedians Jon Wee and Owen Morse.
“Comedy duo Jon Wee and Owen Morse combine laughter, high energy, and exciting stunts, in a show that is perfect for all ages,” the SDC website stated. “They were finalists on America’s Got Talent, appeared on The Tonight Show, starred at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and have opened for comedians Jay Leno, George Carlin, Bob Newhart, and David Spade. Other television appearances include Game of Talents, Hell’s Kitchen, The Today Show, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. If you like to laugh, this is the show for you.”
Other new acts appearing for Street Fest include:
—Buckets N Boards: A hilarious, high-energy show chock-full of amazing percussion, ridiculous songs, spectacular tap dancing, inventive instrumentation and an incredible variety of musical talents!
—The Living Garden: Featuring aerialists, living topiaries, living statues and comedy, juggling and magic with Mike Bliss.
—BOOM! Percussion Crew: This crew will be strolling throughout The City & BOOM! Brass Band on the Gazebo Stage
—Low Wire & Plate Spinner Performers<>See incredible feats of balance with this entertaining act performing on the Square.
—Folk singer Nina Ricci: Street Fest will feature performances by Ricci at Tom & Huck’s Stage.
Back by popular demand, SDC has invited several fan favorites to return for Street Fest including:
—Paint Jam featuring Harvey Dunn: Witness the wonders of this speed-painting artist as he spins masterpieces together in minutes right before your eyes!
—The Diabolo Diva, Maria Wolf: Be amazed by this 7th generation circus performer.
—One-Man Band, Eric Haines: This unique musical spectacle delights guests throughout the park!
—Kent Arnsbarger, Steel Pan Drums: Kent brings the sounds of the islands to Silver Dollar City.
—Fiddler & Buck Dancer Hillary Klug: This rising star from Lynchburg, Tennessee, combines virtuoso fiddle playing and lively step dancing.
—Stilt Walkers on the Square: Don’t miss whimsical stilt walkers towering above The City’s Square.
When not taking in all of the exciting entertainment, guests are invited to experience the park’s more than 40 thrilling rides and attractions, explore one-of-a-kind shops and craft demonstrations and take a culinary adventure by tasting all-new SDC menu items.
“Returning by popular demand, is the Street Fest Tasting Passport,” the release said. “Offering a variety of food samplings for the adventurous or indecisive eater. The tasting menu extends through 20 different eateries, each offering a new and exciting entrée. This year’s specialty foods include: artisan dipped cones, pork belly skewers, poutine chips, street mac and cheese Tatchos (loaded tots), Ravioli nachos, Belgian waffles, plus egg rolls and noodle bowls.”
The beginning days of Street Fest also coincides with the park’s recent announcement that they have once again been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the chance to be named No.1 Theme Park in America. Now through Monday, April 25, SDC fans and guests will be eligible to cast an online vote for SDC every day, on every device.
In 2021, SDC received the No. 2 spot in this contest, but in 2020 they were named No. 1 Amusement Park. Voting ends on Monday, April 25, at noon. The top 10 winning parks will be announced on Friday, May 6.
To cast a vote for SDC or for additional information on this contest visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-theme-park-2022.
For additional information on Street Fest or to make ticket reservations call 417-336-7100 or visit silverdollarcity.com.
