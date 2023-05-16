In less than a week, the next musician/songwriter will be taking the stage at The Nest Concert Venue in Branson to share their original sound with audiences.
On Monday, May 22, the crowd will be treated to the musical stylings of Santino Tomasetti. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be the third concert hosted at The Nest this year, following its soft opening at the end of last year.
During his show, Tomasetti will be performing acoustic renditions of songs from his album “Long Time Coming,” as well as favorites from the last 13 years. “Long Time Coming” is a nearly hour-long series of vignettes from the last seven years, with bluesy, folk, and rock influences. The album plays with these three primary sonic colorings in three different chapters that are bookended with a prologue and epilogue. The performance will feature high energy, group call-and-response moments, and emotional lyrics, according to a press release from The Nest.
For those planning to attend the concert on Monday evening, Tomasetti shared a glimpse of insight into what audiences can look forward to.
“I can guarantee you I’m putting my heart and soul into this show. I’ve missed home so much over the last nine months, and I’ve been waiting for this album release show for almost a year,” Tomasetti said in the release. “This album meant the world for me to finish and release and I want to do it justice. I’m playing new covers, unreleased music. It’s going to be hopefully the best and newest version of me, and I think I like it. Hopefully everyone else will too!”
Tomasetti is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For the past 13 years he has been traveling the world performing in films and theater, as well as his own music. From living in New York to Los Angeles to Branson, the musician/songwriter has performed everywhere from Italy to Antarctica and everywhere in between.
The Nest is a 55 seat concert venue dedicated to providing a casual, cozy gathering place for singers/songwriters/musicians to share their music via full length concerts. The Nest is located at 800 State Highway 248 Bldg. 3A in Branson, which also houses NuVive Medical Center.
The Nest is also used to host events known as Jam Jams, which is a free monthly event for songwriters to share what they are working on and get feedback from other artists in the community. The next Jam Jam will be hosted at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
For additional information or to purchase tickets call 417-336-3100, email info@nestconcerts.com or visit nestconcerts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.