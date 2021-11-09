Now through Christmas, I will be selecting a Christmas tree or Christmas display to feature in each edition of our newspaper. The Christmas tree has always been one of my favorite parts of the Christmas season and honestly this is something I’ve wanted to include in our paper for a while now.
Since the campaign began a few years back for Branson to become America’s Christmas Tree City, I’ve truly enjoyed seeing all the beautifully unique trees being put on display throughout the city.
As an Ozark Mountain Christmas only officially began in Branson last week, there are only a few Christmas trees that have been set up as of yet. However, the tree siting at Ripley’s Believe It or Not was one of the first to catch my attention, which is why I have selected it as my first Christmas Tree for this fun edition to our bi-weekly newspaper.
The Ripley’s Christmas tree sits in front of their military vehicle exhibit, which was created earlier this year. Ripley’s Branson is located at 3326 76 Country Blvd. Visit ripleys.com/branson.
