The Ozark Mountain Music Association is inviting folks to join them for a free bluegrass show on Friday, July 2 in Branson.
The show will mark the end of the 2021 Ozark Mountain Music Camp, for which musicians ages 10 and older will have spent nearly a week learning to play as a traditional bluegrass band made up of fiddles, banjos, mandolins, guitars and bass. Throughout camp, students are given individual lessons, group instruction, workshops, vocal lessons and more during the day. In the evenings, activities consist of mini performances by students, band scrambles and music jam, according to ozarkmountainmusicassociation.com.
For the show on Friday, more than 10 bands will perform short sets, showcasing all they learned during their time at camp.
“Ozark Mountain Music strives to preserve and promote traditional music of the Ozarks for future generations,” a press release from OMMA said. “Every year since 2006, the Ozark Mountain Music Association has endeavored to pass down traditional music to another generation of musicians. Annual Bluegrass and Old-time music camps are an opportunity for young musicians to be trained and inspired by experienced musicians. These young musicians develop a lasting kinship with mentors and friends while preserving the legacy of traditional music of the Ozarks.”
Lead Instructor Stephen Mougin, from The Sam Bush Band, will additionally be performing as a part of the show.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. and is being held at Weddings at the Homestead in Branson, which is located at 262 Collins Rd in Branson.
For additional information visit ozarkmountainmusicassociation.com or follow them on their ‘Ozark Mountain Music’ page on Facebook.
