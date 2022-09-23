The Branson Titanic Museum Attraction will once again be receiving an all-pink makeover come October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Starting on Saturday, Oct. 1, the side of the Branson Titanic will dawn a giant pink bow, while the landscape below plays host to a flamboyance of pink flamingos. This will be the eighth year in a row the attraction has helped to bring awareness to breast cancer in their mission to give cancer the pink slip.
“Once again our big, 16 foot bow, the internationally recognized symbol for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will grace the side of our Branson ship,” Titanic Museum Attraction’s President/COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg said. “Forty-six pink flamingos will stand in honor of the 46 passengers who survived Titanic, but were later claimed by cancer, seven from breast cancer.”
Each of the flamingos displayed across the lawn of the museum attraction includes a card around their neck, which reads the name of a Titanic survivor who were claimed by cancer. Kellogg confirmed the iconic giant pink Titanic mask, which has been stationed at the bow of the ship the past couple of years, will not be returning this year.
In 2022, an estimated 287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 51,400 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. This year, an estimated 43,550 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S., according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
The Branson Titanic Museum Attraction opens daily at 9 a.m. Reservations are required.
For additional information about the Titanic Branson and their Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign visit titanicbranson.com.
To learn more about breast cancer, early detection, treatment options and more visit nationalbreastcancer.org.
