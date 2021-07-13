The inaugural “Happy Days” Event in Branson is being postponed until spring after the area began making national news headlines for being a COVID-19 hotspot.
The “Happy Days” Event, which was scheduled to be held the weekend of July 23 to 25, would have included celebrity appearances from “Happy Days” cast members Anson Williams and Donny Most, who played Potsie and Ralph in the show respectively. The Village People member Randy Jones was also set to make several appearances throughout the weekend, along with some other surprise guests.
Event Organizer Janice Dickerson said the celebrities and their agents felt it best to postpone the event until a later time.
“They were not comfortable coming in right now because of what they’re hearing about the Delta virus from COVID. They simply said they were scared to come, so they have postponed. We are still working together and have a good relationship with all of them. It may be spring before they get here,” Dickerson said. “It’s just a postponement until they are comfortable coming here. They’re excited. They’re disappointed they couldn’t come, and we’re disappointed.”
The three-day event was set to include a sock hop with the Happy Days cast at the Clarion Hotel on Friday, and a car show and a disco night on Saturday at the Copeland Event Center at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows. The weekend of events would have concluded with the Mark Aldred’s Jukebox Live show at the Branson Star Theatre on Sunday night. The show would have also included performances from Williams, Most and Jones.
Dickerson said the postponed show will still feature all of the activities and shows this month’s event would have included.
“There will still be a sock hop. There will be a car show. There will be an event on Saturday evening and there will be a show on Sunday. It’s all still in the works,” Dickerson said. “This also gives us a little more time and we can get a little bit more out there. We may even have more cars come in and even add more people to the sock hop. We will just continue to work on it and make it even better.”
While they know it wont make up for the full postponement of the event, Dickerson said they will still be offering a special show on Saturday, July 24 at the Copeland Event Center at the Branson Meadows.
“There will still be a show,” Dickerson said. “Craig Wayne Boyd, who was a winner of the 2014 The Voice on Blake Shelton’s team has agreed to step in and have a show on that Saturday evening.”
Boyd’s show will take place at 8 p.m. and feature special guest Mark Aldred from Mark Aldred’s Jukebox Live. Tickets are $24.50 and are on sale now at copelandtheater.com.
As additional information about the postponed event is released, it will be published with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
