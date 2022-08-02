The All Hands on Deck! Show has found a new temporary home in Branson following last month’s fire at The Dutton Family Theatre.
Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the All Hands on Deck! Show will be performing live from The Copeland Theater at the Meadows. The Dutton Family Theatre, which has served as home for the patriotic morning production for several years now, suffered significant damage due to a fire on July 13, and has since remained closed for repairs.
“There’s an old saying in theatre, ‘The show must go on!’ and that’s exactly what we are going to do thanks to Bob Nichols and the Copeland Theater over at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows,” All Hands on Deck! Show Creator and Executive Producer Jody Madaras said.
Madaras added he hopes once repairs are completed at the Dutton theatre, they can return their 1940s musical production back to the theater they’ve called home for the last five years.
“This is our fifth season in Branson, and we are not going to let a fire dim our lights, “All Hands on Deck! Show Co-Star and Associate Producer Valerie Hill said. “When we moved to Branson in 2016, we fell in love with the community. Americans of all ages just love our show—and we love sharing our musical message of patriotism with folks who come to Branson to be entertained.”
Celebrating swing, big bands and the music of the 1940s, the All Hands on Deck! Show is an homage to the days of Bob Hope. The production is a high-energy, award-winning authentic American 1942 Roadshow and Radio Broadcast reproduction, featuring Branson’s largest live orchestra, Broadway-style tap dancing and 42 of the greatest American songs ever written.
Joining Broadway veterans Jody Madaras and Valerie Hill on stage are Sarah McCord, Clint Nievar and the rich sounds of a live nine-piece Hollywood Victory Caravan Big Band Orchestra under the direction of John Raczka.
Songs from the production include, “Chattanooga Choo-Choo;” “Atchinson, Topeka and The Santa Fe;” “I’m In The Mood For Love;” “Pennsylvania Polka;” “I’ll Never Smile Again:” “Any Bonds Today?;” “Don’t Fence Me In;” “America The Beautiful;” “Deep in the Heart of Texas;” “Thanks for the Memory;” and a military medley, preformed as a rousing salute to America and our servicemen and women.
The Copeland Theater at the Meadows is located at 4230 Gretna Road in Branson. For additional information on the show or to make ticket reservations call 888-USA-1942 or visit allhandsondeckshow.com.
