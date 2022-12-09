Shepherd of the Hills has taken their holiday spirit to a whole new level with the inclusion of the stage production of A Christmas Story to their line-up of Playhouse Dinner Theatre shows.
Based on the 1983 motion picture, A Christmas Story tells the story of 9-year old Ralphie Parker and his quest in the 1940s to receive the one and only gift he wants this Christmas “An official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.”
Audiences are invited to join young Ralphie and his friends and family as they partake in all the traditional holiday outings and as his Christmas request is often met with “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson shared a previous viewing of the stage production can be thanked for bringing the show to Branson.
“I had seen it years ago at the Springfield Little Theatre. They had done a version of the production of that and I thought it was just a wonderful story,” Johnson said. “I was already a big fan of the movie and just thought, because it was a fairly simple set, that it would work well in our theaters. So we brought it in and are happy to have it.”
As the cast of the stage production features mostly children and only four adults, Johnson shared what it was like to cast a local show mostly made up of young actors.
“Trying to cast kids is always fun and exciting. We had to have auditions. We were lucky enough that Jim Barber and the folks at the Owen Theatre downtown were able to help us out to get a good turnout as we held auditions at their theater. We were able to use some of their people to help us find some cast.”
The cast of A Christmas Story features the talents of Dru Straka as Ralphie, Lee Brown as Randy, Graham Hill as Schwartz, Sonny Arvizu as Flick, Peyton Clopton as Ester Jane, Mia Shepherd as Helen, Korey Brown as Scut Farkas, Cliff Lyons as The Old Man, Dana Embree as Mother Parker, Dina Gillman as Mrs. Shields and Dan Embree as Adult Ralphie. Understudies for the cast also include Rachel Shepherd as Mother Parker and Mingo Arvizu as Adult Ralphie.
Since the production began, Johnson shared the audience feedback has been positive.
“Oh it’s been great. Everybody, they do love it,” Johnson said. “Most of our shows are set up so people can come out and either enjoy the lights at the North Pole Adventure or Trail of Lights before or after the show.
Lovers of the classic film joining the theater audience will be pleased to see all the fan-favorite scenes from the film are still included on stage including: Flick’s tongue getting stuck to the flagpole, Ralphie’s father winning the his major award, FRAGILE, the school bully, the pink bunny suit, the Little Orphan Annie decoder ring and more. Johnson shared for the play there are some additional scenes not included in the film.
“There’s a few more skits in there for the kids and stuff like that. Some things that just separate it from the movie and the way that they interact with the audience,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to stay as true to the story as you can, but at the same time the play is different and it’s told in a confined space in one timeline. Obviously it’s a little different, but it hits on all the highlights.”
Though the Christmas production has only seen a few weeks at the Playhouse, Johnson shared he’s confident of the play’s return next season.
“At this point, I think we would definitely plan on bringing it back again next year,” Johnson said. “We’re very happy with it and the reception we’ve had to date has been great, so the guests seem to like it and have been very responsive to it. We would definitely be interested in bringing it back.”
In addition, this production is also a dinner show and is catered by Stuffed and Pressed. The menu will include glazed ham, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, dinner roll and apple crisp.
This Christmas season, The Playhouse Theatre is also hosting a handful of other holiday productions this month.
“We’ve got our Shepherd’s Christmas Carol and that’s going on again. It’s been going since 2018 and it’s become a Christmas tradition for folks who have come back year after year to visit. It takes all the stories and cast members from the Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama and it works those into the story,” Johnson said. “It has Ollie Stewart as the Ebenezer Scrooge character. It’s been done for a few years and it’s a story we love to tell. We’ve got our HoeDown Murder Mystery, which we’ve added a Christmas element to that story as a Christmas mystery. Then last, but not least…We’ve got our Great American Christmas Chuckwagon show.”
Showtimes for A Christmas Story are 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays through Friday, Dec. 23. Additionally, the final two productions of the year will be 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26.
For additional information on all of the Shepherd of the Hills productions or to reserve tickets visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
