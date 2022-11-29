Kings Chapel Branson’s production of Birthday of a King Christmas opens this weekend for six select performances in December at Music City Centre.
Birthday of a King shares the story of a whimsical village and its residents as they prepare to throw an annual birthday bash. When it’s discovered they have no idea who the birthday celebration is actually for, the new school teacher gives the villagers a history lesson. Through the teacher’s lesson, the villagers learn the true story of The King, a rebellious Royal Herald turned Jester turned King of Strings, a broken Ballerina and a young Prince who sacrifices himself to save her and the world.
In a 2021 interview, Birthday of a King Director and Kings Chapel Pastor Chris Davis shared how the musical is done in a Broadway style, which includes singing, dancing and sword fighting.
“The story is really the story of the gospel in allegory form,” Davis said. “A lot of people say it’s kind of like Dr. Seuss meets C.S. Lewis or something like that. Yeah, I can see that. It tells a story through song of Jesus coming to set people free.”
The production itself was written by Davis in the year 2000 and for the last two decades it has been performed all around the globe.
“We have churches that are a part of our main church all over the world, so they started translating it and doing it at some other churches,” Davis said. “It’s been done in Spanish, it’s been done partially in Japanese, it’s been done in Russia, fully in Russian and it’s been done in different locations all over the nation.”
Showtimes for Birthday of a King will be hosted at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2; Sunday, Dec. 4; Friday, Dec. 9; and Sunday, Dec. 11. Additionally there will be 3 p.m. performances on Saturdays Dec. 3 and 10.
Tickets for the production are $15 for adults and free for children. Music City Centre is located at 1839 West 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-460-5200 or visit chrisdavisproductions.com.
