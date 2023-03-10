The show that started it all has opened for their 64th season in Branson.
On Friday, March 3, Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers welcomed audiences back into the Branson Famous Theatre for the debut performance of their 2023 show. Though the show has seen an evolution in music and production style over the years, the mission of the Mabe family remains to provide a variety of family-friendly entertainment.
For more than 60 years now, the foundation of the Baldknobbers show has been built upon country and gospel music. However, as time goes by and demographics change, Third Generation Baldknobbers Entertainer Brandon Mabe said they’ve done what they can to branch out to a few new genres of music.
“We’re just trying to broaden the variety of what we already provide in our show for the audience out there. There’s an ever changing demographic in Branson. We want to make sure that we can have something in the show that will reach anybody at any given moment in the audience that night,” Mabe said. “I love country music and I love gospel music and those are always going to be big and those are always going to be a very strong part of the show. But we do like to add some extra variety, just to give it a little extra flair throughout the production.”
When it comes to the creation of the show for each new season, Mabe shared it’s very much a group effort, with input given by all the vocalists, including Shane VanCamp, Ashley Dawn, Dan Keeton and his wife Megan Mabe.
“They might give me a list of five, six, seven songs that they would love to sing and we just go down that list and usually we can make a song work that they’ve chosen, but it just kind of depends on the flow of the show that year and how it’s all piecing together on what really makes the final cut,” Mabe said. “There’s no way we could put together a show like we have without the talented cast that we have. I believe we have some of the most talented musicians and vocalists and comedians that, not just Branson has to offer, but anywhere. We’re extremely proud of all of them. They all bring something special and unique to the table, which really enhances our show from year to year.”
Joining the vocalists on stage include the musical talents of Fiddler Player Nathan Agdeppa, Lead Guitarist Grant Moody, Steel Guitarist Greg Moody, Drummer Josh Gabriel, Keyboardist John Lance and Bass Guitarist Bob Roth.
Throughout the show, audiences are also treated to the comedy of Comedian Jerl Adams as Hargus Marcell.
“The Baldknobbers, my grandfather and my great-uncles were the original show. They were also the original variety show, so they had your gospel, your country and your comedy,” Mabe said. “Everything was mixed into that show to give an all rounded great two hours of entertainment. Comedy will always be an aspect of the Baldknobbers show and it remains to be a very strong element of our show that people come to expect and enjoy when they come to the Baldknobbers show.”
Like any production that has been entertaining folks for decades upon decades, Mabe said for the Baldknobbers show, their desire to keep the performance new, fresh and modern for both first-time and returning audiences.
“We’re a show that’s been here for 64 years and there might be a certain perception that people have in mind when it comes to Baldknobbers. I’m extremely, I can’t even put it into words, I’m extremely proud of the legacy that my family put into the Baldknobbers show. But we are still a very different Baldknobbers show than we were in 1959 or the show we were in 1980 or the show we were in 1990 or the year 2000 or whatever it might be,” Mabe said. “We’ve progressed every single year to still be current and relevant for the audiences that are coming to Branson today…I just want people to come and enjoy themselves. It’s a family friendly atmosphere. We want people leaving happier than they were when they walked in. I truly feel we have a show that can offer them that and produce those results.”
One of the major elements of the show, which compliments the production’s evolution, Mabe said includes the costumes they wear on the stage.
“My wife works extremely hard on the costumes. That is something I do not understand, nor do I partake in. I just wear what she tells me to wear,” Mabe said with a laugh. “We get so many compliments and that’s a part of the evolving in the show too is the look, the appeal. What we’re wearing on stage really compliments the style of music that we’re playing. The lighting design that we have going on and all these different aspects of the show going on all comes together.”
With show modernization taking place each year, Mabe explained they also want to ensure they are continuing to live up to the legacy of the Baldknobbers name.
“If you have good, wholesome family-friendly entertainment, I think that alone is staying true to what my grandfather and my great-uncles started back when they started the show. It wasn’t about just a certain demographic or a certain type of person or even a certain type of entertainment,” Mabe said. “It was about providing and helping families build memories, helping people enjoy themselves and giving them laughter and giving them joy. Helped them forget the worries they may have had before walking in the show for that night. Give them two hours of just pure fun and forget all that other stuff that life brings us. That alone helps us stay true to the legacy.”
Now for folks who are yearning for the Baldknobbers music of the past, the production will now be hosting a Vintage Country Show every Thursday starting on Thursday, April 7.
“If you’re diehard, 100% traditional country music fan and a hand clapping southern gospel fan and that’s all you wanna hear, then come see our vintage show,” Mabe said. “That’s where we pay tribute to the Baldknobbers of the past and some of the greatest hits the Baldknobbers have sung that legacy from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s of the Baldknobbers. That’s our Baldknobbers vintage show. So we’re trying to pay tribute to that legacy, but our regular show is where we’re honoring the foundation, but we’re pushing toward the future. We’re trying to give audiences both options there.”
For 2023, the vintage show will run every Thursday from April through August. Come September, the vintage show will take place every Wednesday and Thursday, before things switch over to the vintage Christmas show for November and December.
In many Branson performances, audiences will find the conclusion of the show is focused on honoring veterans, America and freedom. At the Baldknobbers, audiences will experience a patriotic medley of songs in the middle before intermission, as opposed to the end of the show, which Mabe explained they save as their placeholder to show their love for God.
“Everybody in our cast are very strong Christian believers. We put our heart and soul into every show we put on and the gospel segment is one of our most favorite parts of the show…We end our show with our gospel music for a reason, because we wouldn’t be doing anything without the blessings from above and we want to worship our lord and savior to close out the show every night and leave people with that feeling,” Mabe said. “There might be somebody out there sitting in the audience every single night that had those worries or those concerns or might be searching for something. If we can provide them with that entertainment, that laughter, that joy throughout the show and the end of it close out with that gospel segment that might just be that last thing that just brings them closer to God or closer to repairing whatever difficulty they have in their life. That is something that no words can describe.”
Showtimes for Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers are at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Branson Famous Theatre is located at 645 Mo-165 in Branson.
For additional information on the show or to purchase tickets call 417-231-4999 or visit baldknobbers.com.
