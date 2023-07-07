Branson Show Awards Logo.jpg

On Friday, July 7, the Branson Show Awards announced their 2023 nominees at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater, formally known as the Branson Star Theatre. 

The nomination ceremony took place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, the Branson Show Awards have made nominations in a total of 29 categories. 

The Branson Show Awards Committee, which was created by the late Gary R. Wackerly in 2004, is made up of a group of volunteers who love Branson and the wholesome entertainment. They watch every show in Branson and review them. Committee members then nominate the best in various categories for awards and then vote on the winners. 

The 2023 Branson Show Award Nominees are:

Tribute Artist of The Year

David Brooks – Copeland Theatre 

Matthew Boyce – Americana Theatre 

Dean Z – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Jerry Presley – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theater 

Paula Erlene Williamson – Branson Hot Hits Theatre 

Keith Allynn – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

 

Drummer of The Year

Paul Oney – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Brian Duvall - Copeland Theatre 

Josh Gabriel – Branson Famous Theatre 

Irielle McConnell – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Jacob Hughes – Hughes Brothers Theatre 

Dino Phillips – Clay Cooper Theatre 

 

Instrumentalist of The Year

Jonathan Black – Clay Cooper Theater 

Timothy Dutton - Dutton Theatre 

Michael T. Hermsmeyer – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Forrest Herzog – IMAX Theatre 

Jamie Haage – Grand Country Music Hall 

George Geisser – IMAX Theatre 

 

Keyboard Player of The Year

David Brooks – Copeland Theatre 

Michael W. Davis – Grand Country Music Hall 

RP Harrell – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Lyman Clark – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Will Clark – Branson Famous Theatre 

Tracy Heaston – Grand Country Music Hall 

 

Gospel Show of The Year

Elvis LIVE! And The Blackwoods Gospel Show – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

Ozarks Gospel – Grand Country Music Hall 

Smoke on the Mountain – IMAX Little Opry Theatre 

Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers–Branson Famous Theatre 

 

Evening Show of The Year

Nashville Roadhouse Live –Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

The Duttons – Dutton Family Theatre 

Hughes Music Show – Hughes Brothers Theatre 

CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy – Americana Theatre 

Grand Jubilee – Grand Country Music Hall 

Re-Vibe – Hughes Brothers Theatre 

 

Lead Guitarist of The Year

Jacob Nelson – King’s Castle Theatre 

Donnie Ray Stevens – Copeland Theatre 

Jordan Crane – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

Josh Carroll – Americana Theatre 

Matthew Henshaw – Pierce Arrow Theatre 

Grant Moody – Branson Famous Theatre 

 

Dance Troupe of The Year

Spirit of the Dance – King’s Castle Theatre 

Nashville Roadhouse Live – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Clay Cooper’s Country Express – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Legends in Concert Branson – Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater

Hot Rods & High Heels – Clay Cooper Theatre 

 

Matinee Show of The Year

#1 Hits of the 60’s – Clay Cooper Theatre 

The Hits – Copeland Theatre 

Carpenters Once More – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

Elvis: Story of a King – Americana Theatre 

Country Evolution – Hughes Brothers Theatre 

Back to the Bee Gees – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre 

 

Bass/Upright of the Year

Forrest Herzog – Americana Theatre 

Larry Allred – Grand Country Music Hall 

Eric Green – Hughes Brothers Theatre 

Camby Henson – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Justin Herzog – IMAX Little Opry Theatre 

Bill Foster – Copeland Theatre 

 

Male Entertainer of The Year

Stevie Lee Woods – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Doug Gabriel – Branson Famous Theatre 

Matthew Boyce – Americana Theatre 

Clay Cooper – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Jamie Haage – Grand Country Music Hall 

Dean Z – Clay Cooper Theatre 

 

Female Entertainer of The Year

CJ Newsom – American Theatre 

Dalena Ditto – Hughes Brothers Theatre 

Adrianna Fine – Americana Theatre 

Diana Lynn – God & Country Theatre 

Ashley Dawn – Branson Famous Theatre 

Amber Campbell – Clay Cooper Theatre 

 

Comedy Show of The Year

Smoke on The Mountain – IMAX Little Opry Theatre 

Matt Gumm & Company – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Comedy Jamboree – Grand Country Music Hall 

Branson Murder Mystery – Majestic Theatre 

CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy – Americana Theatre 

 

New Show of The Year

Classic Rock Icons – Americana Theatre 

Once Upon a Fairytale – Americana Theatre 

The Hits – Copeland Theatre 

Listen to the Music – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

On Fire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story – Copeland Theatre 

 

Fiddle of The Year

Nathan Agdeppa – Branson Famous Theatre 

Wayne Messengale – Grand Country Music Hall 

Amy Dutton Arambulo – Dutton Theatre 

Melody Hart – Grand Country Music Hall 

Michael T. Hermsmeyer – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Abby Dutton Wright – Dutton Theatre 

 

Comedian of The Year

Matt Gumm – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Terry Wayne Sanders – Americana Theatre 

James Sibley – Pierce Arrow Theatre 

Shannon Thomason – Grand Country Music Hall 

Cheri Winger – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Jamie Haage – Grand Country Music Hall 

 

Family Show of The Year

Phil Dalton:Theatre of Illusion – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Queen Esther – Sight & Sound Theatre 

Shanghai Circus – Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre 

Once Upon a Fairytale – Americana Theatre 

Hughes Music Show – Hughes Brothers Theatre 

 

Female Vocalist of The Year

Adrianna Fine – Americana Theatre 

Megan McCombs Mabe – Branson Famous Theatre 

Roxi Rose Wenger – King’s Castle Theatre

Phaedra Marze Clemons – Copeland Theatre 

Ashley Dawn – Branson Famous Theatre 

Sarah Marie LeBeau – King’s Castle Theatre 

 

Male Vocalist of The Year

Stevie Lee Woods – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Doug Gabriel – Branson Famous Theatre 

Jeff Brandt – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre 

George Dyer – Americana Theatre 

Shane VanCamp – Branson Famous Theatre 

Barry Arwood – Grand Country Music Hall 

Matthew Boyce - Americana Theatre

 

Emcee of the Year

Mike Patrick – Grand Country Music Hall 

Eddie Stovall – Branson Hot Hits Theatre 

James Sibley – Pierce Arrow Theatre 

Clay Cooper – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Jamie Haage – Grand Country Music Hall 

Matthew L. Muhoberac – Clay Cooper Theatre 

 

Steel Player of The Year

Michael T. Hermsmeyer – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Tim Prososki – Grand Country Music Hall 

George Geisser – IMAX Little Opry Theatre 

Greg Moody – Branson Famous Theatre 

Forrest Herzog – Americana Theatre 

 

Morning Show of The Year

Doug Gabriel Show – Branson Famous Theatre 

Listen to the Music – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

The Sons Music Celebration – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

George Dyer Broadway to Bublé – Americana Theatre 

Down Home Country – Grand Country Music Hall 

Beach Boys California Dreamin’ - Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theater 

 

Vocal Group of The Year

Third Power – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Thank You for the Music: A Modern Tribute to ABBA – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre 

SIX –Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater 

Pierce Arrow – Pierce Arrow Theatre 

Doo Wop & More – Branson Hot Hits Theatre 

 

Illusionist of the Year

Rick Thomas – Grand Shanghai Theatre 

Dave Hamner – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre 

Reza – Branson Famous Theatre 

Phil Dalton – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Brian Ledbetter – Hughes Brothers Theatre 

 

Tribute Show of The Year

Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Elvis – Story of A King – Americana Theatre 

A Neil Diamond Tribute – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

On Fire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story - Copeland Theatre 

Carpenters Once More – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

Solid Walls of Sound: A Tribute to Elton John – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

 

Patriotic Salute of the Year

Hamners’ Unbelievable – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre 

#1 Hits of the 60’s – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Mike Walker’s Lasting Impressions – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre 

George Dyer Broadway to Bublé – Americana Theatre 

Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

Grand Jubilee – Grand Country Music Hall 

 

Duet of The Year

Keith Allynn & Diana Lynn – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

Brandon & Megan Mabe – Branson Famous Theatre 

Megan Mabe & Ashley Dawn – Branson Famous Theatre 

Stephen & Chelsie Odom – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre 

Jonathan & Deanna Edwards – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

George & Clarisse Dyer – Americana Theatre 

Entertainers of The Year

Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis – Clay Cooper Theatre 

Anthems of Rock – King’s Castle Theatre 

Nashville Roadhouse Live – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Classic Rock Icons – Americana Theatre 

Hughes Music Show – Hughes Brothers Theatre 

Legends in Concert – Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater 

 

Band of the Year

Nashville Roadhouse Live – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre 

Rhinestone Mafia – Grand Country Music Hall 

Dean Z’s Royal Rhythm Crew ‘B-Town Horns – Clay Cooper Theatre

Double Diamond Band – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre 

Baldknobbers Band – Branson Famous Theatre 

On Fire Band – Copeland Theatre 

 

The 19th Annual Branson Show Awards Star Showcase Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater. 

Tickets for the show are on sale now. To make a reservation call 417-320-3418.

Visit bransonshowawards.com. 

