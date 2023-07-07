On Friday, July 7, the Branson Show Awards announced their 2023 nominees at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater, formally known as the Branson Star Theatre.
The nomination ceremony took place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, the Branson Show Awards have made nominations in a total of 29 categories.
The Branson Show Awards Committee, which was created by the late Gary R. Wackerly in 2004, is made up of a group of volunteers who love Branson and the wholesome entertainment. They watch every show in Branson and review them. Committee members then nominate the best in various categories for awards and then vote on the winners.
The 2023 Branson Show Award Nominees are:
Tribute Artist of The Year
David Brooks – Copeland Theatre
Matthew Boyce – Americana Theatre
Dean Z – Clay Cooper Theatre
Jerry Presley – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theater
Paula Erlene Williamson – Branson Hot Hits Theatre
Keith Allynn – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Drummer of The Year
Paul Oney – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Brian Duvall - Copeland Theatre
Josh Gabriel – Branson Famous Theatre
Irielle McConnell – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Jacob Hughes – Hughes Brothers Theatre
Dino Phillips – Clay Cooper Theatre
Instrumentalist of The Year
Jonathan Black – Clay Cooper Theater
Timothy Dutton - Dutton Theatre
Michael T. Hermsmeyer – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Forrest Herzog – IMAX Theatre
Jamie Haage – Grand Country Music Hall
George Geisser – IMAX Theatre
Keyboard Player of The Year
David Brooks – Copeland Theatre
Michael W. Davis – Grand Country Music Hall
RP Harrell – Clay Cooper Theatre
Lyman Clark – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Will Clark – Branson Famous Theatre
Tracy Heaston – Grand Country Music Hall
Gospel Show of The Year
Elvis LIVE! And The Blackwoods Gospel Show – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Ozarks Gospel – Grand Country Music Hall
Smoke on the Mountain – IMAX Little Opry Theatre
Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers–Branson Famous Theatre
Evening Show of The Year
Nashville Roadhouse Live –Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
The Duttons – Dutton Family Theatre
Hughes Music Show – Hughes Brothers Theatre
CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy – Americana Theatre
Grand Jubilee – Grand Country Music Hall
Re-Vibe – Hughes Brothers Theatre
Lead Guitarist of The Year
Jacob Nelson – King’s Castle Theatre
Donnie Ray Stevens – Copeland Theatre
Jordan Crane – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Josh Carroll – Americana Theatre
Matthew Henshaw – Pierce Arrow Theatre
Grant Moody – Branson Famous Theatre
Dance Troupe of The Year
Spirit of the Dance – King’s Castle Theatre
Nashville Roadhouse Live – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Clay Cooper’s Country Express – Clay Cooper Theatre
Legends in Concert Branson – Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
Hot Rods & High Heels – Clay Cooper Theatre
Matinee Show of The Year
#1 Hits of the 60’s – Clay Cooper Theatre
The Hits – Copeland Theatre
Carpenters Once More – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Elvis: Story of a King – Americana Theatre
Country Evolution – Hughes Brothers Theatre
Back to the Bee Gees – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
Bass/Upright of the Year
Forrest Herzog – Americana Theatre
Larry Allred – Grand Country Music Hall
Eric Green – Hughes Brothers Theatre
Camby Henson – Clay Cooper Theatre
Justin Herzog – IMAX Little Opry Theatre
Bill Foster – Copeland Theatre
Male Entertainer of The Year
Stevie Lee Woods – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Doug Gabriel – Branson Famous Theatre
Matthew Boyce – Americana Theatre
Clay Cooper – Clay Cooper Theatre
Jamie Haage – Grand Country Music Hall
Dean Z – Clay Cooper Theatre
Female Entertainer of The Year
CJ Newsom – American Theatre
Dalena Ditto – Hughes Brothers Theatre
Adrianna Fine – Americana Theatre
Diana Lynn – God & Country Theatre
Ashley Dawn – Branson Famous Theatre
Amber Campbell – Clay Cooper Theatre
Comedy Show of The Year
Smoke on The Mountain – IMAX Little Opry Theatre
Matt Gumm & Company – Clay Cooper Theatre
Comedy Jamboree – Grand Country Music Hall
Branson Murder Mystery – Majestic Theatre
CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy – Americana Theatre
New Show of The Year
Classic Rock Icons – Americana Theatre
Once Upon a Fairytale – Americana Theatre
The Hits – Copeland Theatre
Listen to the Music – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
On Fire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story – Copeland Theatre
Fiddle of The Year
Nathan Agdeppa – Branson Famous Theatre
Wayne Messengale – Grand Country Music Hall
Amy Dutton Arambulo – Dutton Theatre
Melody Hart – Grand Country Music Hall
Michael T. Hermsmeyer – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Abby Dutton Wright – Dutton Theatre
Comedian of The Year
Matt Gumm – Clay Cooper Theatre
Terry Wayne Sanders – Americana Theatre
James Sibley – Pierce Arrow Theatre
Shannon Thomason – Grand Country Music Hall
Cheri Winger – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Jamie Haage – Grand Country Music Hall
Family Show of The Year
Phil Dalton:Theatre of Illusion – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Queen Esther – Sight & Sound Theatre
Shanghai Circus – Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre
Once Upon a Fairytale – Americana Theatre
Hughes Music Show – Hughes Brothers Theatre
Female Vocalist of The Year
Adrianna Fine – Americana Theatre
Megan McCombs Mabe – Branson Famous Theatre
Roxi Rose Wenger – King’s Castle Theatre
Phaedra Marze Clemons – Copeland Theatre
Ashley Dawn – Branson Famous Theatre
Sarah Marie LeBeau – King’s Castle Theatre
Male Vocalist of The Year
Stevie Lee Woods – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Doug Gabriel – Branson Famous Theatre
Jeff Brandt – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
George Dyer – Americana Theatre
Shane VanCamp – Branson Famous Theatre
Barry Arwood – Grand Country Music Hall
Matthew Boyce - Americana Theatre
Emcee of the Year
Mike Patrick – Grand Country Music Hall
Eddie Stovall – Branson Hot Hits Theatre
James Sibley – Pierce Arrow Theatre
Clay Cooper – Clay Cooper Theatre
Jamie Haage – Grand Country Music Hall
Matthew L. Muhoberac – Clay Cooper Theatre
Steel Player of The Year
Michael T. Hermsmeyer – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Tim Prososki – Grand Country Music Hall
George Geisser – IMAX Little Opry Theatre
Greg Moody – Branson Famous Theatre
Forrest Herzog – Americana Theatre
Morning Show of The Year
Doug Gabriel Show – Branson Famous Theatre
Listen to the Music – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
The Sons Music Celebration – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
George Dyer Broadway to Bublé – Americana Theatre
Down Home Country – Grand Country Music Hall
Beach Boys California Dreamin’ - Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theater
Vocal Group of The Year
Third Power – Clay Cooper Theatre
Thank You for the Music: A Modern Tribute to ABBA – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
SIX –Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
Pierce Arrow – Pierce Arrow Theatre
Doo Wop & More – Branson Hot Hits Theatre
Illusionist of the Year
Rick Thomas – Grand Shanghai Theatre
Dave Hamner – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
Reza – Branson Famous Theatre
Phil Dalton – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Brian Ledbetter – Hughes Brothers Theatre
Tribute Show of The Year
Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis – Clay Cooper Theatre
Elvis – Story of A King – Americana Theatre
A Neil Diamond Tribute – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
On Fire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story - Copeland Theatre
Carpenters Once More – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Solid Walls of Sound: A Tribute to Elton John – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Patriotic Salute of the Year
Hamners’ Unbelievable – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
#1 Hits of the 60’s – Clay Cooper Theatre
Mike Walker’s Lasting Impressions – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
George Dyer Broadway to Bublé – Americana Theatre
Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Grand Jubilee – Grand Country Music Hall
Duet of The Year
Keith Allynn & Diana Lynn – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Brandon & Megan Mabe – Branson Famous Theatre
Megan Mabe & Ashley Dawn – Branson Famous Theatre
Stephen & Chelsie Odom – Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
Jonathan & Deanna Edwards – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
George & Clarisse Dyer – Americana Theatre
Entertainers of The Year
Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis – Clay Cooper Theatre
Anthems of Rock – King’s Castle Theatre
Nashville Roadhouse Live – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Classic Rock Icons – Americana Theatre
Hughes Music Show – Hughes Brothers Theatre
Legends in Concert – Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
Band of the Year
Nashville Roadhouse Live – Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Rhinestone Mafia – Grand Country Music Hall
Dean Z’s Royal Rhythm Crew ‘B-Town Horns – Clay Cooper Theatre
Double Diamond Band – Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
Baldknobbers Band – Branson Famous Theatre
On Fire Band – Copeland Theatre
The 19th Annual Branson Show Awards Star Showcase Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater.
Tickets for the show are on sale now. To make a reservation call 417-320-3418.
Visit bransonshowawards.com.
