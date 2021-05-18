Country Music Star Collin Raye recently spent a weekend in Branson where he performed a two-night concert event at the Branson Star Theater.
Performing as part of the Nashville Roadhouse Live Concert Series, Raye took the stage during the second half of the show following Stevie Lee Woods and the NRL Band on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.
Between sets, Raye visited with the audience several times during Friday’s show. Raye said after the events of 2020, he’s glad to be back on the road again and performing.
“It’s so good to be here. It’s so good to be anywhere. There’s nothing wrong with home. I like being home. Stir crazy I think is the term,” said Raye. “We’ve started to get back to work a little bit and it’s actually looking pretty good right now. We’ve got a little bit going (with) a pretty good June ahead of us and a tremendous July and August, so we’ll see what happens.”
Raye said he was also excited to be back in Branson.
“I love being in Branson, because I love the folks that come to Branson. You know what I mean? It’s a great place to come and watch entertainment,” said Raye. “I loved it when Stevie (Lee Woods) gave the shoutout to the veterans in the house with us. That’s a Branson thing. It always has been. Branson’s all about God and country and I love it; I love it.”
Raye was joined on stage during the concert by the NRL Band. He additionally brought along Fiddler Shaunna Larkin to perform alongside him in the show.
“She’s a great fiddle player, great singer and everything, but I’m going to be perfectly honest with you. When you get my age it’s always nice to bring along someone younger and more attractive, so that the focus isn’t always on me,” said Raye with a laugh. “I was looking in the mirror recently and I thought, ‘Curly of the Three Stooges!’ I mean, I’ve always loved Curly, but I didn’t want to look like him. It is what it is. Guys, listen to me. This is a little wisdom. Aging is proof God has a sense of humor. He’s just sitting up there in heaven laughing.”
During the show, Raye performed several of his No. 1 hits including “I Can Still Feel You;” “In This Life;” “One Boy, One Girl;” “My Kind of Girl” and “Love, Me.”
Raye also performed one of his most popular songs, “That’s My Story.” However, before he began the song, Raye shared the message behind the lyrics.
“This song is one of the biggest hits I’ve ever had. It does have some socially redeeming value to it if you chose to look at it that way, but I don’t really look at it that way,” said Raye laughing. “I’m dedicating this to all the men in the audience tonight and I’ll tell you why. This song talks about the struggles that we (guys) go through in the game of love. It’s not always all peaches and cream for us either. That’s all I’m trying to say.
“This song talks about those times in your life where she’s mad at you and, in my experience, that is about 95% of the time. She’s very upset that you said something the wrong way or you did something you weren’t supposed to do or you didn’t do something you were supposed to do and well, she’s letting you have it.”
Raye then asked the ladies in the crowd to always keep this one thing in mind when it comes to men.
“If you just remember this one thing it will help you in life as you go forward in your marriage and your relationship with him. Always remember that as men, by nature, by birth, we’re naturally righteous, honest beings. We always mean well girls. Our intentions are always good,” said Raye with a chuckle. “When talk is no good anymore you’ve got to stand up proudly and look her right in the eyes and say, ‘Honey, that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.’”
Coming up next in the Nashville Roadhouse Live Concert Series, The Branson Star Theater will welcome Confederate Railroad on May 14 and 15; the Grand Ladies of Country with Leona Williams, Mary Lou Turner and Barbara Fairchild on May 21 and 22; T. Graham Brown on May 28 and 29 and Aaron Tippin on June 18 and 19.
Visit bransonstartheater.com or collinraye.com.
