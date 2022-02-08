The Branson Centennial Museum invites folks to join them on Tuesday, Feb. 15, for a special virtual tour of the museum.
Hosted by Joshua Heston and Curtis Copeland, the special online presentation will be hosted from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Facebook Live.
“Area residents make a startling discovery—the Branson Centennial Museum springs to life during a virtual tour hosted by entertaining and knowledgeable Ozark historians,” an announcement for the event said. “Don’t miss this one in a lifetime chance for a guided tour through a wonderful museum.”
Heston is an author, and the founder and editor-in-chief for State of the Ozarks, an online magazine, which has served as a leading resource for all things Ozarks since 2007. Copeland is a digital cartographer and geographic information systems manager for the city of Branson. He is also an author and current president of The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters.
“No matter the weather you’ll be able to enjoy the BCM’s February Tuesday Talk from the safety of your home or office,” Branson Centennial Museum Special Event Committee Volunteer Ann McDowell said in the event announcement. “Join us for a fun, fascinating and virtual guided tour of the Branson Centennial Museum via the wonders of Facebook Live.”
For additional information call 417-239-1912 or to tune into the virtual tour visit the ‘Branson Centennial Museum’ page on Facebook.
