The Dutton Family Theater in Branson will be closed down for the next several weeks due to damages sustained in a fire at the theater on Wednesday, July 13.
The fire began at approximately 7 p.m. and is believed to have started in an outdoor trash can, which sat under the front porch on the east side of the theater. While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, a working theory is a still smoldering cigarette could have been tossed into the receptacle, which caused the trash inside to catch fire.
Flames from inside the trash can quickly worked their way up the corner column of the theater before entering into the crawl space, facade and roof of the building.
“We are unsure exactly how long the theater will be out of commission,” CEO and Technical Director Timothy Dutton said. “We are still investigating the extent of the damages and have had several people out to look at what needs to be done. Not even taking into account the actual fire damage, there is extensive water damage in the lobby and restrooms, and serious smoke damage throughout the building that needs to be addressed before we can even let our staff back inside. Our best guess at this point is that we will be out of commission for the next six to eight weeks.”
The fire at the theater has been determined to be accidental in nature and fire crews were able to contain the flames to the front corner of the building and above the lobby ceiling. However, smoke damage was noted to have made its way through the structure.
“Right now, one of our biggest challenges is not having any electricity in the theater,” Owner and Manager Sheila Dutton said. “The fire department did a wonderful job saving the building, which unfortunately means that a lot of water was used. The corner where the fire source was also happens to be the utility area where all of the electrical components, breakers and the like happen to be. As everyone knows, water and electricity don’t mix very well, and getting that area dried out and repaired is a top priority.”
As all performances of The Duttons in the immediate future have been canceled due to the fire, the performing family is encouraging those who planned to attend their show in the coming weeks to instead visit their friends across the street at The Hughes Brothers Theatre.
“We spoke with Hughes Brothers Theatre CEO Lena Hughes, and they made us the most beautiful offer,” Sales and Box Office Manager Judith Dutton said. “Anyone holding a Dutton ticket can see one of the three Hughes-produced shows that they do not already have a ticket for. They can just take our tickets right across the street and see a great show that has our personal recommendation. Additionally, the Hughes Family is donating back to us the price of those tickets to help us cover our expenses and insurance deductible at this time.”
In the days since the fire, the family shared they have seen an amazing outreach from the Branson community.
“We have been overwhelmed with offers of help from so many of the amazing people in this town,” Lead Violinist and Show Production Manager Amy Dutton Arambulo said. “Several theater and show owners have offered time slots in their theaters, recommendations for experts in clean up and repairs, not to mention the multitude of people asking what they could do to help. The response has been overwhelming and honestly rather awe-inspiring.”
At this time, The Duttons shared they do not have any plans to move the show to another stage or theater. However, those plans could change as they continue to evaluate the situation inside their theater.
“Honestly, right now we just need to concentrate on getting things in order here,” Timothy Dutton said. “The smoke went through the entire building, even the offices below the stage. Right now, the instruments, sound, lighting and video equipment are coated in ash, and the air inside is pretty toxic. We are still figuring out what can be cleaned, what still works and what will need to be replaced. Once we get that established we will be in a better place to make plans. All in all, we have so much to be grateful for. Since we were off this week, there was no one in the building at the time of the fire, so there were no injuries, and while the damage is pretty bad, we don’t believe it will be irreparable.”
The All Hands on Deck Show, which also performs at The Dutton Family Theater, will be closed as well while the theater is under repair.
The other Dutton properties, Abby’s Tourist Trap and The Dutton Inn, were undamaged during the fire and will continue to operate as normal. The family encourages anyone who would like to help support the family during this time to consider stopping by Abby’s Tourist Trap to enjoy a dessert or suggesting The Dutton Inn to any Branson visitors.
“We will get through this. Don’t worry we’ll be back, probably sooner than later,” Abigail Dutton Wright said.
For the latest updates from The Duttons, visit their Facebook page or theduttons.com.
