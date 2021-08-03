The smash Broadway musical “Mamma Mia!” opens this week at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
The Branson Regional Arts Council will be hosting a total of eight performances of the production starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.
“Under the direction of Jacob Deck, ‘Mamma Mia!’ tells the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father,” said a press release from BRAC. “The sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island that last visited 20 years ago.”
The musical features the story telling songs and music of ABBA. Audiences will be treated to such ABBA hits as “I have a Dream,” “Honey, Honey,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Thank You For The Music,” “Chiquita,” “Dancing Queen,” “Lay All Your Love On Me,” “Super Trouper,” “The Name of the Game,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do,” and many more.
“The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show,” the release stated. “A large talented cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make ‘Mamma Mia!’ a trip down the aisle that Branson audiences will never forget.”
The cast of “Mamma Mia!” features the talents of Jen Frost as Donna Sheridan, Aline O’Neill as Sophie Sheridan, Katy Kohler as Tanya Cresham-Leigh, Jennifer Kersey as Rosie Mulligan, Tom Baker as Sam Carmichael, Michael Franklin as Harry Bright, Sean Neil Myers as Bill Austin, Patrick Sturm as Sky, Joey Blackwood as Pepper, Ben Polk as Eddie, Jeremiah Reeve as Father Alexandrios, Haley Moore as Lisa and Molly Tennison as Ali. Also featured in the musical are Liz Sambol, Savannah Turner, Megan Rodgers, Somer Dean, Carter Hendrickson, Abby Reeve, Sophia Wilson, Loran Polson and Joseph Bartkowiak as members of the ensemble.
While serving as director of the production, Jacob Deck also served as the set designer for the show. Joining Deck on the crew for “Mamma Mia!” are Karie Dykeman, Kim Hale and Lisa Murphy as producers, Caitlin Secrest as music director, Michelle Baker as music assistant, Loran Polson as stage manager, Pamela Meadows as lighting designer, Mac Hill as technical director and Jim Barber as BRAC executive director, marketer and designer.
Showtimes for “Mamma Mia!” are Aug. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 and 7 p.m. and Aug. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at bransonarts.org/tix or at the box office by calling 417-336-4255.
For additional information on the production visit bransonarts.org.
