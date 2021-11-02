The Outlaw Eagles and the Creedence Clearwater Revue shows at the Branson Star Theater are offering free tickets to their show to veterans for Branson Veterans Homecoming Week.
For The Outlaw Eagles show on Monday, Nov. 8 and the Creedence Clearwater Revue show on Tuesday, Nov. 9, veterans will receive free admission into the show.
“We’d like to pay tribute to our veterans by allowing them to come to our show for free that week,” Band Member Larry Holiday said. “We do an 8 o’clock show in the star maker theatre there. We want to give back.”
While tickets to each of the band’s performances are normally $30, Holiday said they’ll also be offering half price tickets for $15 a person on those nights to everyone else.
On Monday, Nov. 1, The Outlaw Eagles filmed their live performances and attendees for a special DVD they’re making. During the Creedence Clearwater Revue show on Tuesday, No. 9, they’ll be doing a taping of that show as well.
“We’re probably going to be going on tour to Florida this winter, so I thought I would make a couple of new video shoots to have some fresh live performances to let the people down there in Florida see what we’re all about as well,” Holiday said. “We’re inviting folks to come out and be a part of the video shoot, as well as celebrating veterans week too.”
The Outlaw Eagles features the talents of Holiday, his wife Georgina Holiday, Aaron Napier, Doug Clifford, Steve Leach and Kenny Christensen. Creedence Clearwater Revue stars Holiday, Clifford and Bryan Lawson.
“My wife won Female Vocalist at the Branson Show Awards and so did my bass player, he won Bass Player of the Year, so I’ve got two winners this year in my show,” Holiday said. “Both of our shows were nominated for best tribute shows of the Year too.”
The Branson Star Theater is located at 3750 76 Country Boulevard in Branson. For additional information or to purchase tickets visit bransonstartheater.com or call 417-320-3418.
