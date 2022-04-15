Celebrating its 5th Anniversary this year, the Branson International Film Festival will be held from Thursday, April 21 through Saturday, April 23, at the Copeland Theater in Branson.
The event brings members of the Christian film industry from all around the globe and is open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch several new releases and award-winning films and series including “Miracle in the Valley,” “The Reliant,” “Vincent’s Vow,” “Haven” and “Against the Tide.”
“If you’ve never attended the Branson International Film Festival and find yourself curious about all the noise and ruckus, you might want to make the trip and check it out,” G. Michael Nicolosi, writer/producer of “A Few Good Miles” said. “It really is one of the coolest film festivals of the year. The group behind it all are the smile wearing joyous fun bunch. I don’t believe for a second that any one of them has ever met a stranger.”
Festival attendees will also have the chance to watch “A Song Can Change a Life,” which is the story of singer/songwriter Joe West of Nashville, Tennessee and his mission of love and reconciliation while also sharing the story of his parents who were America’s first black country western duo.
“Branson IFF is a place we built to educate, encourage, empower and equip others in the industry,” Festival Curator Deborah Watson said. “A place where we can come together with different points of view, and genres, yet one goal. Honor God with our actions.”
The festival will additionally feature a variety of keynote guest speakers this year including:
—Lucas Miles, an ordained pastor, producer of “The Penitent Thief and author of “The Christian Left.”
—J.P. “Doc” Johnson on how he raised $1.3 million for his production “The Reliant”-A 2nd Amendment Film.
—Sam and Kevin Sorbo of Sorbo Studios-“Let There Be Light,” “God’s Not Dead,” “What If,” and “Hercules.”
—Ed Moncada and Wendy Smith with the Hollywood Prayer Network St. Louis Team.
—Steven Zambo with Beyond Entertainment Florida
—Joe Bremer, a freelance camera professional who has worked on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Duck Dynasty and more.
“Branson International Film Festival is an incredible treat,” Director/Writer/Actor Ducon Williams said. “After attending last year, I feel the sensations of school-boy crush once again. It enlivens me to see so many inspiring creative projects and meet the marvelous people behind them. The organizers of this festival don’t disappoint. “
As a part of this year’s event, the festival is hosting The Actors Voice. Actors, actresses, aspiring actors and actresses ages 12 and up are invited to bring a 30 to 60 second monologue to complete in front of Nashville, Tennessee Acting Coach Tina Callo, Ozark Christian College Drama Professor Shannon Wendt, and Orlando, Florida Casting Director Jonna Volz.
Winners of these contests will work with judges all day on Friday and perform live on stage during the red carpet awards ceremony on Saturday. There is also a virtual option of The Actors Voice, which will be judged by Tricia Harmon and Tonja Rene.
Members of the winning team will have 15 minutes of one-on-one time with Laura Mae, founder of Christian Casting. They will be able to present your resume, headshot and reel to her for feedback. They will also have one-on-one time with Dave and/or Rich Christiano, owners of Five and Two Pictures.
Additionally the Top Actor will earn a free 6 week training course with Tina Gallo. Plus all participants will have a chance to be on set of “Not Too Far From Here,” a full feature being filmed in southwest Missouri and eastern Oklahoma (near Tulsa) being directed by Kevin Sorbo.
“Branson IFF is different than others,” Author/Content Creator/Producer Amy McCorkle said. “There’s an authenticity to help us grow. My first year was a game changer. Looking forward to 2022.”
Ticket opportunities for the three-day festival include an All Access Pass for $150, a Local Pass for $50, a Student Pass for $50, The Actor Voice Pass for $50, a Gideon Shout Dance Workshop for $125, a Thursday Night Only Pass for $15, a Friday Night Only Pass for $15, A Saturday Ceremony and After Party Pass for $50, and a Saturday Morning with Kevin and Sam Sorbo Panel for $40 pre-purchase or $100 at the door.
The Copeland Theater is located at 4230 Gretna Road in Branson at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows. Ticket reservations and a full schedule of screenings, meet and greets, workshops and panels and more can be found at bransonfilmfestival.com.
