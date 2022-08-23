Young Branson area actors will have the opportunity to showcase their talents as the Branson Regional Arts Councils hosts auditions for their upcoming production of Disney’s Frozen JR.
Auditions will be held on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27, at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. Vocal auditions are being hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Time slots sign-ups for the vocal auditions are available online at bransonarts.org. Those auditioning will also need to plan to be in attendance for the duration of the dance call auditions, which will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Auditioners must be between the ages of 8 to 18. They need to prepare a 60 second cut of a musical theatre or Disney song to show off their vocal range and acting skills. Those auditioning are asked to bring marked and organized sheet music as an accompanist will be provided or an mp3 track or YouTube Karaoke track. There will be no acapella auditions.
For the dance portion of the audition, attendees are asked to dress accordingly by wearing appropriate clothing and footwear they’re comfortable moving in. They’re also invited to bring clothes to change into for their vocal auditions.
“Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production,” the musical synopsis stated. “A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!”
Disney’s Frozen JR. will be directed by Kyle Bradley, who will be joined by Musical Director Julie Brinkmann. Callbacks for the production will be on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hollister High School and the cast list will be posted on Monday, Aug. 29, on the BRAC social media. Cast members will also be contacted via email.
A mandatory initial cast meeting will be hosted on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. A total of 10 public performances are scheduled to take place between Dec. 1 and 11. Performers must be available fro all performance dates.
The cast of characters for the production are as follows:
Young Anna—Gender: Female Vocal range top: D5 & Vocal range bottom: A3
Middle Anna—Gender: Female Vocal range top: D5 & Vocal range bottom: A3
Anna—Gender: Female Vocal range top:D5 & Vocal range bottom:G3
Young Elsa—Gender: Female Vocal range top:C#5 & Vocal range bottom:A3
Middle Elsa—Gender: Female Vocal range top:F#4 & Vocal range bottom:A3
Elsa—Gender: Female Vocal range top:D5 & Vocal range bottom:F#3
Olaf—Gender: Male Vocal range top:D4 & Vocal range bottom:F#2
Kristoff—Gender: Male Vocal range top:A3 & Vocal range bottom:G2
Sven—Gender: Any Vocal range top:A4 & Vocal range bottom:A3
Hans—Gender: Male Vocal range top:B3 & Vocal range bottom:G2
King Agnar—Gender: Male
Queen Iduna—Gender: Female
Pabbie—Gender: Any
Bulda—Gender: Any
The Bishop—Gender: Any
Weselton—Gender: Any
Oaken—Gender: Any
Ensemble: Includes Townspeople, Snow Chorus, Hidden Folk, Castle Staff, Housekeeper, Butler, Handmaiden, Cook, Steward, Guards, Summer Chorus and Oaken’s Family—Gender: Any
For additional information or to reserve a vocal audition time slot, visit bransonarts.org.
