Fritz’s Adventure in Branson is entering into their fifth year of a special program which grants foster and adopted children the chance to experience the adventure park for free.
Since April 8, 2019, Fritz’s Adventure has been providing complimentary admission to foster and adopted youth who visit their indoor/outdoor attraction. Since its debut, more than 7,800 foster and adopted children have attended Fritz’s Adventure.
“To be part of an organization with such a big heart is amazing,” Fritz’s Adventure Chief Operating Officer Travis Leaming said. “And getting to tell people about the free admission and see their reactions is one of the best parts of the job.”
To receive complimentary admission, participants must be 17 years old and under. Their adventure ticket, which retails normally for $54.95 per person, allows for unlimited access to all 19 of the indoor/outdoor attractions, including Fritz’s three most popular and adventurous attractions: TreeTops (Zipline) Course, Multi-Story Ropes Course, and City Wall (48’ Climbing Wall).
Adventure ticket available to guests 48” or taller only. At 55” or taller guests can enjoy TreeTops without an adult. For guests joining foster or adopted children at the park, it is recommended that their admission tickets are purchased online in advance.
Free admission into the facility is only granted upon verification of status. This verification can be placement papers, certificates or decrees or other official court documents. The attraction will not keep these documents, but only sees them at a glance. Documents can be provided on paper or just a picture of a phone.
“The free admission for these kids has impacted more families than we could have ever hoped for from the start,” Fritz’s Adventure Director of Marketing Grace Frankowski said. “It’s so exciting to think about how many more kiddos will experience the fun in the years to come.”
Fritz’s Adventure is an indoor/outdoor adventure park and family attractions. Guests of all ages and athletic abilities can take to the park to climb, tunnel, jump, run, slide, rappel and zip through more than 80,000 square feet of explorable space.
Fritz’s Adventure is located at 1425 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit fritzsadventure.com.
