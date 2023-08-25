Due to unforeseen circumstances, the upcoming Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert has been canceled.
Originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. next month’s concert would have benefited Lives Under Construction, which is a boys ranch located in Lampe.
Through the use of Biblical counseling and applying Christian principles into the lives of the at-risk boys who enter their Christian residential treatment program, the organization strives to rebuild broken homes and family relationships. While attending the LUC Boys Ranch, boys are able to find purpose and develop their talents by acquiring various trade skills, excelling in education, and feeling a part of the LUC family.
Even though the concert has been canceled, Concert Host Sheila Meeker said she hopes people will still consider making a donation to benefit LUC.
“Due to many factors out of our control we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel this concert,” Meeker said in a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News. “However, Lives Under Construction is an amazing organization and they were to be our beneficiary. We do not want to leave them hanging. If you would, please consider making a donation of household paper goods or a monetary gift.”
Donations of cleaning supplies, non-perishable food or small hand tools are also welcome. Donations can be dropped off at the Baldknobbers Box Office, KLFC Radio in downtown Branson, or at the office of Branson Tri-Lakes News Managing Editor Tim Church in Hollister.
“We are so sad to miss this month’s amazing lineup of singers, but you will be able to catch them next season.....probably twice,” Meeker said in her statement. “Thank you for all the prayers and continued support of Jammin’ and its beneficiaries.”
For additional information or to contact the organization visit bransonjamminforjesus.com.
