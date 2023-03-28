More than a dozen of Branson’s most talented young performers will be taking the stage this week for the debut of Emma! A Pop Musical at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson.
The production, presented by the Branson Regional Arts Council’s Staccato Performance Troupe, features area youth between the ages of 12 and 18. Emma! A Pop Musical loosely follows the storyline of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel, Emma, but also incorporates a 21st century prep school twist.
“Emma Woodhouse, portrayed by Renee Elkady, considers herself to be Highbury Prep’s top matchmaker after she sets up two of her teachers. She then tries to set up her best friend Harriet Smith (Liya Rivere), with school president nominee Philip Elton (J. Perry) and herself up with rockstar Frankie Churchill (Dylan Whatley),” a press release from BRAC stated. “Meanwhile, the arrival of a new potential student and heiress, Jane Fairfax (Abby Wheeler), stirs up controversy. Emma’s relentless matchmaking plans take an unexpected turn, and Harriet ends up with the ‘commoner’ lunch busboy Martin (Jason Prince), while Emma ends up with the power-focused schoolboy Jeff Knightley (Pace Gillman).”
The cast of 15 performers also features the talents of Jordan Porter as Ashley, Melinda Prince as Miss Bates, Megan Rogers as Miss Taylor, Hallie Groff as Ronnie, Ashley Rogers as Estelle, Lundyn Mitchell as Elaine, and Alivia Prince as Nedra.
Staccato Performance Troupe is an advanced show choir for area youth, which combines a challenging music repertoire with entertaining choreography, on-stage acting, and stage performance. Through the training season, members work towards a common goal while studying advanced music theory, vocal and physical warm ups, musical theatre vocal techniques (belting, mixing, telling a story), stage etiquette, hip hop, jazz and musical theatre dance.
The musical is being directed and choreographed by Jacob Estes, who is joined by stage manager Dimitri Tsahiridis. The production team also includes Karie Dykeman and Kim Hale (Producers), Kristine Brown (Assistant Producer), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Design), Myles Stevens (Sound Technician), Kyle Blanchard (Theatre & Special Events Manager), Lorie Best (Volunteer Coordinator), Josh Silvy (Theatre Inventory), and Jim Barber (BRAC Executive Director, Marketing and Design).
Showtimes for Emma! A Pop Musical are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Tickets for the show are $12 for adults and youth, with lap children ages 4 and younger free of charge. The production is rated G for general audiences.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson. For additional information or to purchase tickets in advance call 417-336-4255 or visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.