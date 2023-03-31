Once again, Silver Dollar City has been chosen as a nominee for the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice award for the Best Theme Park in America.
Selected by a panel of experts and 10Best editors, Silver Dollar City joins the ballot with 19 other theme parks from across the country all seeking the title of being named the best in 2023. Now through Monday, April 24, fans of the 1880s-era theme park will have their chance to cast their vote online once per day, every day, until voting ends.
“We appreciate our Silver Dollar City citizens, guests and loyal fans,” President of Silver Dollar City Attractions Brad Thomas said in a statement. “For more than 60 years, Silver Dollar City has created one-of-a-kind rides, attractions and festivals becoming a destination that folks choose to visit with their family and friends. Our citizens are proud and excited to be included in a national competition for the Best Theme Park in America.”
In addition to Silver Dollar City, White Water was nominated for the Best Outdoor Water Park and the park’s record-breaking spinning coaster, Time Traveler, was nominated for the Best Roller Coaster, according to a press release from SDC.
“This nomination highlights the world-class stature of Silver Dollar City, with a slate of new and exciting entertainment, alongside a celebration of the final year for the world’s most historic indoor roller coaster, Fire In The Hole,” Thomas said.
For the 2023 contest, the other nominated theme parks include Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Cedar Point in Ohio, Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Florida, Disneyland Park in California, Dollywood in Tennessee, Epcot Theme Park in Florida, Hershey Park in Pennsylvania, Kennywood in Pennsylvania, Kings Island in Ohio, Knobels in Pennsylvania, Knott’s Berry Farm in California, Legoland California, Magic Kingdom in Florida, Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida, Seaworld Orlando, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Island of Adventure in Florida.
Silver Dollar City opened on March 11, for the 2023 season with their Spring Break festival, which ended last month. Following the conclusion of their Young Christians Weekend, which takes place on April 1 and 2, the park will open for Street Fest on Thursday, April 6. Street Fest runs through Sunday, April 30. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
The 10 winning USA Today 2023 Readers Choice parks will be announced by 10Best on Friday, May 5. For additional information or to cast a vote visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-theme-park-2023.
