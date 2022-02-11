Employees of Silver Dollar City and other Herschend Enterprises properties will now have the opportunity to further their education by receiving 100% free tuition.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Herschend Enterprises announced they would be covering 100% of the tuition cost, fees and books for all 11,000 of their employees. Officially launching on Thursday, Feb. 24, Herschend’s Grow U is a program aiming to make it easier for employees at all levels to pursue their personal and professional dreams through education, according to a press release.
“Herschend’s Grow U is not only a significant and transformational investment in our employee’s growth, but also our love culture in action,” Herschend Enterprises CEO Andrew Wexler said in the release. “Herschend is rooted in love—it’s evident at every Herschend property, every day—in the way we treat and support each other, how we Create Memories Worth Repeating for guests, and most importantly, how we care for our employees.”
Locally, Herschend’s Grow U will be available to all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees of Silver Dollar City, Showboat Branson Belle, White Water and the Silver Dollar City Campground, as well as across the more than 20 other U.S. attractions, according to the release.
“Whether it’s to pursue a new dream or advance their career with us, we care about our employees’ personal and professional growth, because we believe that their futures should be grown with love, not loans,” Herschend Family Entertainment Vice President of Talent Development at Silver Dollar City Deanna Partridge said in the release. “Our team members’ success is our success—and that’s why we’re thrilled to make this benefit available to all, regardless of their role in the company and without the burden of debt.”
Herschend’s GROW U participants will have more than 100 fully-funded (100% free) diploma, degree and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace to choose from. These programs include in high-demand fields such as business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing. Additionally, the company will provide partial funding up to $5,250 a year, for 150 additional programs in fields including hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design.
For additional information visit herschendenterprises.com.
