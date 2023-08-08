The Branson Regional Arts Council is offering some of the youngest performers in the area the chance to showcase their vocal and dancing talents and be a part of the Fall 2023 Crescendo Youth Performance Troupe.
On Monday, Aug. 14, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. children ages 7 to 12 who love to sing, dance and act are invited to come and audition to be a part of Crescendo at the Historic Owen Theatre in Branson.
The members of Crescendo meet on a regular basis and will be presenting two public showcase performances this fall at the Historic Owen Theatre on Nov. 17 and 18.
“Students will have fun developing their performance skills in the areas of voice and dance, while gaining new friendships, skills and increasing their confidence,” a press release from BRAC stated. “The students will learn and perform under the direction of their talented and qualified instructors Jacob Deck and Julie Brinkman.”
Those auditioning will be asked to sing a cut from a song of their choice, no longer than a minute. Karaoke or mp3 track preferred, but a cappella is also welcome. There will also be a short movement call at the end of the singing portion of the audition. Everyone is encouraged to wear clothes that they can move in and jazz shoes or tennis shoes preferred.
The Crescendo classes will take place on Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 28; Sept. 11, 18 and 25; Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; and Nov. 6 and 13. The public showcase performances will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 18.
There is a $150 registration fee, which covers the entire semester class schedule. The scholarships available to qualified candidates.
While BRAC prefers the children audition in person, but for those who cannot make it, video submissions can be sent in to edu@bransonarts.org. The easiest way to submit a video audition is to upload to YouTube, set the video to unlisted and email the link to BRAC.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial St. in downtown Branson. For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
