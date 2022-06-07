Silver Dollar City is welcoming two new entertainment icons for National Kids Fest this year.
Beginning Saturday, June 11, National Kids Fest runs through July 24 and features new productions created exclusively for Silver Dollar City. One of the headliners, Nik Wallenda, is presenting a never-seen-before show called “Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus.”
Seventh generation circus royalty and king of the high-wire Nik Wallenda returns to Silver Dollar City approximately a decade after his record-breaking stunt the Iron Jaw, when he dangled by his jaw from a helicopter 200 feet above Silver Dollar City. This time, the Wallenda family brings a variety of talent as they perform great feats in the new Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus, which is ‘circus’ in their native German language.
Created exclusively for Silver Dollar City, Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus showcases soaring acrobatics, aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling, and dangerous high-wire acts.
Wallenda explained the theme they’ve established with their new exclusive SDC show.
“The impossible is possible,” Wallenda said. “We want to present an inspiring message that ‘I can do anything if I set my mind to it.’ We hope guests come to be impressed and leave inspired.”
Wallenda shared his life on the highwire began well before he was even born.
“My family heritage in the circus goes back seven generations for around 200 years. My mom was walking the wire still when she was 6-months pregnant with me, so circus has been a part of my life since before I was born,” Wallenda said. “My parents first put me on the wire when I was 2-years old, and I’ve been practicing my art every since. My backyard at my parents house was filled with practice wires, trapeze, and other circus rigging. When friends came over after school, that was our playground!”
The new show at Silver Dollar City was inspired by a variety of things Wallenda shared.
“My family’s history is in Germany, and Zirkus is German for circus,” Wallenda said. “Circus is really a passion for me, so the opportunity to put together a show, and work alongside my family, and even give opportunity to the next generation of circus performers is really exciting for me.”
Many will remember when Wallenda hung only from his jaw from a helicopter at Silver Dollar City. Now several years later, he explained how the idea for the stunt came to him.
“A lot of them are inspired by family. The jaw hang over SDC was actually inspired by a photo hanging in my grandmother’s house of her hanging by her teeth below a bicycle on the highwire,” Wallenda said. “I wanted to pay tribute to my grandmother, but also take it to a new and exciting level, so I decided to do stunt below a helicopter.”
Wallenda also shared what he hopes audiences will leave his show feeling after they watch his family’s performance.
“One of my favorite parts of the show are the acts that take something ordinary and turn it into an extraordinary art. The audience is going to see people that are truly passionate about their art, and I know they will be inspired when they leave to pursue their own passions and dreams.”
Another summer headliner, this one for preschoolers, is Chuggington Adventure Depot, a fully immersive interactive playland adventure that brings the hit animated series “Chuggington” to life with their favorite characters, locations and more.
Younger guests can take to the rails at the Chuggington Adventure Depot as they step into their very own trainee Chugger, chosen from the modern and colorful fleet of train engines.
On the interactive adventure, a lively ‘Conductor’ helps guide the exploratory fun as kids travel through a free-play, wall-to-wall re-creation of the town of Chuggington, playfully prompting active participation like “follow the leader,” “chug backwards,” and “dance party.”’ Preschoolers will meet and dance along with their Chugger friends like Wilson, Brewster and Koko and explore favorite Chuggington locations including The Roundhouse, The Ice Cream Factory & The Repair Shed all from the popular, global series produced by Herschend Entertainment Studios.
There’s more summer fun at SDC to be had with the park’s 40 rides and attractions, including world footprint roller coasters like 2015 Guinness World Record breaker, Outlaw Run, for the steepest drop on a wooden coaster; Time Traveler, the fastest, steepest, tallest spinning coaster in America and Mystic River Falls featuring the tallest drop on a raft ride in the Western Hemisphere.
Guests can sample Silver Dollar City foodie favorites with a ‘Summer Tasting Passport’ featuring specialty funnel cakes, artisan home-made ice cream cones and the City’s legendary skillets. Craftsmen, demonstrating throughout the park, teach kids & families the ways of yesteryear in a fun way – all designed to make memories worth repeating for generations to come.
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
