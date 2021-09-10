A hand-clappin’ and foot-stompin’ good time is promised at Silver Dollar City the next two weekends as they launch their annual Country Music Days festival.
The festival, which began on Sept. 10, is set to feature four country music icons including Collin Raye, BlackHawk, Wade Hayes and Lonestar performing at the Echo Hollow Amphitheater.
Collin Raye, five-time ACA nominee and country hitmaker will kick things off Sept. 10. Raye has had 30 singles chart on the Billboard Country charts, hitting the top spot four times. In addition to his No. 1’s, “Love, Me,” “My Kind Of Girl,” “I Can Still Feel You” and “In this Life,” Raye is also responsible for the country anthem “That’s My Story.”
Platinum-selling country group Blackhawk will take the Echo Hollow stage Sept. 11. A musical force in the 1990s, Blackhawk’s biggest hits include “Goodbye Says It All,” “Every Once In A While,” “I’m Not Strong Enough To Say No” and “Like There Ain’t No Yesterday.”
Wade Hayes will be headlining the Sept. 17 date at Echo Hollow. His debut single, “Old Enough to Know Better,” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, and two of Hayes’ four major label albums were certified gold. His biggest hits include “Don’t Stop,” “The Day That She Left Tulsa (In a Chevy)” and “How Do You Sleep at Night.”
One of the 1990’s most successful bands, Lonestar, will bring their nine No. 1 hits to Echo Hollow Sept. 18. One of their biggest hits, 1995’s “Amazed,” also reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 - the first country song to have done so in more than a decade. The legendary band’s other chart-toppers include “No News,” “Come Cryin’ to Me,” “Smile,” “What About Now,” “Tell Her,” “I’m Already There,” “My Front Porch Looking In” and “Mr. Mom.”
All of the Echo Hollow concerts will begin at 6 p.m. Throughout the six day festival, SDC guests will also have the chance to enjoy live music from the Homestead Pickers, the Horsecreek Band, Melody Har & Friends and many others at various locations in the park.
In addition to the great music the park also boasts more than 40 rides and attractions, anchored by the record-setting, one-of-a-kind raft ride, Mystic River Falls. The nearly half-mile river ride also features an 8-story lift tower, an elevated channel and the tallest raft drop in the Western Hemisphere at 4-1/2 stories.
The addition of Mystic River Falls also resulted in the all-new themed area, Rivertown, home to both the new 450-seat restaurant, the Rivertown Smokehouse, as well as Clara Belle’s Bakery. Located directly across the way from the Rivertown Smokehouse and Mystic River Falls, Clara Belle’s Bakery is home to Silver Dollar City’s famous cinnamon bread.
The park’s culinary craftsmen have been hard at work perfecting the “ooey-gooey goodness” families crave. Plus, with double the oven space the bakery can provide even more options like Apple Cinnamon Bread, Peach Cinnamon Bread, Time Traveler Cinnamon Bread drizzled with caramel and chocolate and of course the classic original.
Once Country Music Days is in the books, Silver Dollar City will kick off the annual Harvest Festival featuring Crafts & Pumpkins in the City from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. More details on that festival will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.