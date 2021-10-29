Actor and Musician John Schneider is making his way back to the Ozarks on Saturday, Nov. 6, for the Let's Get Dirty Festival in Springfield.
Presented by Bad Boy Mowers, Dukes of Hazzard fans are invited to come take part in a day full of activities at the Springfield Raceway, including a live concert, dirt track races, meet and greets and more. Attendees have the opportunity to purchase general or VIP admission to the event.
Schneider, star of the big and small screen, said those who elect to purchase the VIP experience will receive early access to the event, along with several additional perks.
“We sit around and chat like you and I are chatting now, which I really appreciate. I like talking with people and seeing what it was over these last four and half decades they liked the most, what they liked the least, what they’d like to see more of or see less of,” Schneider said. “It’s a great way for me to see what works and what doesn’t, and to shoot the breeze for the people I truly work for. A large part of the entertainment community seems to have forgotten that we work for the audience. Just like politicians. Politicians have forgotten that they represent us, we don’t represent them.”
VIP ticket holders will also receive a lanyard, a t-shirt, an autographed item, VIP access to the live concert and races, an autographed poster or photo, and access for pictures with Schneider and the General Lee. One lucky VIP will also be selected to win a Ride With Bo.
“We have a real ride where we drive around town in the General Lee with me,” Schneider said. “People take videos with me of that and that’s been a real highlight for most of the folks that I’ve met while doing all this. I’m not sure what the regulations are at the track. I don’t know if they’ll let us take a lap around the track or not. Maybe, we’ll see.”
At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the live concert begins featuring Schneider with the Stars N’ Bars Band, alongside Keith Burns of Trick Pony and Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad.
“We’ve got music of course. I’m going to bring the band and we bring our own stage as well,” Schneider said. “I’m very proud of the new music. We do some of the old music as well, but I’m very proud of the new music, because it’s part of our movies we’ve been putting out, like ‘Stand On It’ and ‘Poker Run’ comes out soon…We’ll have Cody McCarver who’s with me in ‘Stand On It.’ He’ll also be with me on stage. He’s from a group called Confederate Railroad and no, they’re not changing their name unless maybe they drop the railroad part.”
Following the concert there will be some hot laps on the racetrack at 4 p.m. and at 5 p.m. the racing will begin. Schneider himself, alongside his wife Alicia, will be racing their modified race cars.
“I’m going to go out there and give it my best. We usually have a whole lot more cars on the field when I’m racing, just because people want to race Bo. They want to be able to say they raced against Bo. That’s exciting for me,” Schneider said. “I’m looking forward to coming up your way. I think it’s maybe not the last thing I’d be involved in at this age, but certainly one of the last things I thought I’d be involved in was actually racing. What a kick. It’s so much fun. I’m looking forward to coming up to the track. The speedway looks great. The people up there have been fantastic.”
Schneider said he wants to encourage folks who have never been out to see a dirt track race to come out and experience some of what he believes makes America great.
“People out there enjoying one another’s company, kids playing in the dirt, because dirt don’t hurt, and things being what they used to be when I was a kid,” Schneider said. “We don’t have to buy into this nonsense that the world has changed. The world is screwy right now, but the world has not forever changed. We will get it back and by we, I mean good ole fashion folks who live at the end of the dirt road.”
Before the race itself begins, Schneider will sing the National Anthem and also speak on the meaning of the words behind the song.
“The latest nonsense is America is bad. America is not bad. America is the city on the hill. It’s the greatest experiment in democracy and freedom ever and…it’s up to us to remind people of that. We have a wonderful, global stage right now,” Schneider said. “My dad used to say, ‘You’re going to leave a mark. It’s up to you to make sure it’s not a stain.’ That’s one of the big reasons we do this is to remind people about what an amazing country we live in. How fortunate we are to be here and to share in these freedoms.”
Schneider shared he enjoys himself at events like this because it reminds him childhood and the times he would dress up as a clown with his grandfather’s volunteer fire brigade for the annual parade and carnival.
“We’ve been very successful in helping to bring a smile and joy and not because we’re there, but because your neighbors are there. We’re reintroducing American’s to America and I’m loving every minute,” Schneider said. “I don’t think there’s anything more American than getting out there on the dirt track and heading into a very sharp corner as fast as you can go with somebody two inches off your bumper. That’s pretty cool. We’re pretty sturdy stock here in the United States.”
As he’s only going to be a short drive away from Branson, Schneider revealed if he has any plans to come down and visit the area.
“I hope to. Johnny Lee and Mickey Gilley are dear friends of ours, so that would be great,” Schneider said. “I don’t know if we’re scheduled right afterward to be somewhere else, but if there is any time we’ll definitely come. Shoot, I used to play Branson when people thought Roy Clark was crazy when he built a theatre there. I remember Branson when it was two-lane and nobody knew about it yet. I’m hoping to come there. There’s a beautiful car museum there in Branson that when I do go, I stop by and see that.”
With a standing invitation from Gilley and Lee, Schneider said there are plans to one day come back to Branson to perform.
“I am hoping that we’ll be able to come there and sit for a couple of weeks at a time once a year…As soon as life slows down just a little bit, then we’ll do that. We’ll definitely do that. I love the area,” Schneider said. “The Ozarks have always very much been a part of, not only my life, but they’ve been very much a part of the plans for the future. I’m looking forward to being there. Springfield certainly, but I’m very much looking forward to coming back to Branson and sitting at Gilley’s place for a week or two a year.”
Following the race on Saturday, Schneider will be available to sign autographs if time allows. The Branson Auto Alliance will also be hosting a car show during the event. Visit the ‘Branson Auto Alliance’ page on Facebook for additional information.
“Everybody come on out. You’re going to have a great time I promise. I want you to come out, I want you to make a new friend and, perhaps more important, I want you to be a new friend to somebody else. Vitally important right now,” Schneider said. “It is up to each and every one of us to make sure that we are the strongest community we can be and we do that by being the strongest friends we can be. That is what our weekend is about.”
VIP tickets are $125 per person, which is limited to only 100 people, and general admission tickets are $30 per person. General admission tickets will give attendees all day access to the entire event, including the live concert and races.
For additional information visit springfieldraceway.com. Advance tickets to the event can be purchased online here.
