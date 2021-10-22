A local woman is recognized for her songwriting talents at the 90th Annual Mid-South Gospel Music Convention in Dexter, Missouri.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, Dr. Lynda Lynn received a Tina Sadler Songwriting Awards for her song, “I’ll Be There,” which was recorded by Randy Brooks, who performed the role of Jesus in Branson’s production of The Promise.
During the awards ceremony at the Lair Event Center, Country Gospel Music Association’s Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year Wendell Johnson performed Lynn’s song live at the ceremony.
The Mid-South Gospel Convention is hosted by Grammy and Dove Award Nominees Heart To Heart, Jerry and Sharon Mays. The Mays, who regularly perform in Branson, have been featured on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville and now travel throughout the country with their gospel music ministry.
Just a week later, on Saturday, Sept. 18, Lynn and her husband Bud traveled to Pigeon Forge Tennessee for the 7th Annual Josie Awards at the Country Tonight Theatre. Just before attending the convention, Lynn received a letter informing her she had received Songwriter Nominations for three of her songs.
The nominations were for “Jesus In Me,” recorded by Country Gospel Music Association’s Male Vocalist of the Year Wendell Johnson; “I Just Wanna Thank You Lord,” recorded by Mark Bradley who also performed the role of Jesus of The Promise; and “Since He Touched Me,” recorded by Morgan Dale who performed as the Master Of Ceremonies in Branson’s Dolly Parton’s Stampede.
The nomination letter stated out of 32,000 entries or 2.6% of submissions Lynda’s songs achieved nomination for Josie Awards in 2021. Over 120 music awards were presented at the ceremony, which included the Lifetime Career Achievement award for country legend and recording artist T. Graham Brown.
Currently, the Lynns are hosting a program where they invite performers to join them for a one hour Gospel television show, which airs on Sunday nights at 7 p.m. on the ALG Gospel Network. These programs also air on WOTG TV, Branson Gospel Television on Monday and Friday nights at 7 p.m.
