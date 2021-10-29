The semi-finalists have been named and the shows are a go for the Inaugural Ozarks DynaCom Five-Star Talent Contest.
Nearly 100 contestants submitted audition videos in August for their chance to be named semi-finalists and perform in one of two 7 p.m. talent concerts. The submissions were then turned over to the public to vote for their favorites through Oct. 10.
In total there are 25 semi-finalists. The first group of semi-finalists will compete on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Historic Owen Theatre in Branson. The second group will then compete at the Historic Lyric Theatre in Harrison on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Featured performers in the Branson Semi-Final Talent Show are Kentucky Just Us, Jake White, Wally West, Ellie Faggion, Erin Payne, Ron Preston, the Cray Twins, Diana Rockwell & Minnie Donut, Sophie Douglas, Pace Gillman, Abby Wheeler, Jake Cantrell, Colony Hannon, and Mathan Pennington.
There will also be a special, non-competing, performance by Harmony Trio and Staccato Show Choir. The show will be hosted by Branson Regional Arts Council Executive Director and Host of The Barber Shop on 98.1 FM Jim Barber.
Featured performers for the Harrison Semi-Final Talent Show are: Beaux Jenkins, Russell Joyner, Erich Eastman, Hailey Hance, Jazz! Quartet, Bri Coleman, Joey Herd, Tim Martin, Jake & Mikayla, Lisa Straka, Anna Eastman, Krystiahna Goode, and Joshua Evans.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children ages 4 to 17 for the show in Branson and $17 for adults and $14 for children for the show in Harrison. Ticket proceeds from each of the shows benefit the respective arts council hosting each performance.
For each show, a combination of audience voting and professional judging will select the winners. The top five performances from each show will move on to the final show on Saturday, Nov. 20, at The Presley’s Theatre in Branson.
“We’re delighted to help support the striving artists in our area and these two great nonprofits who have supported culture and arts in the Ozarks for many years,” said Presleys’ Country Jubilee Entertainer and Co-Owner Steve Presley in a press release. “We are longtime advocates of talent and the arts in the Ozarks, so providing a first-class venue for this competition and fundraiser is a natural fit for our entertainment business, celebrating 54 years in Branson this season.”
Advance tickets for the final competition show at Presley’s Theatre will be available online via both art councils starting on Nov. 1.
“The best of the best will compete at the Presleys’ landmark theater on November 20,” said Ozarks DynaCom General Manager Steve Willoughby. “Along with the contest’s presenting sponsor, Connell Insurance, we will celebrate some amazing talent and award $1,000 in cash and an appearance on the syndicated Grand Country USA television program to the ultimate winner.”
Ozarks DynaCom is the company behind radio stations My 100.1 FM, Legends 106.3 FM, Branson4U 98.1 FM, New Country 102.9 FM and The Original KHOZ 94.9 FM.
For additional information visit ozarksdynacom.com. To purchase event tickets visit bransonarts.org or thelyricharrison.org.
