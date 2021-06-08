The southwest Missouri community is mourning the death of VisionCon President Brandon Shane.
On June 2, Shane, 31, died due to complications from COVID-19. Shane served as president of the now Springfield based non-profit comic convention, VisionCon, since 2015.
From 2014 to 2018 VisionCon was held in Branson, first at the Raddison Hotel for one year, but later it was moved to the Branson Convention Center.
Under the leadership of Shane, the annual VisionCon event welcomed thousands of visitors into Branson during the off-season and raised thousands of dollars for area charities.
During the convention’s run in Branson, celebrity guests like Ernie Hudson, John Wesley Shipp, Sam Witwer, Casper Van Dien and many more were also brought to town; some for the very first time.
“We lost our leader today. We lost our friend today. We lost a great man, and a great fan,” said a memorial post on the VisionCon Facebook page. “We, his fellow nerds, geeks, gaming buddies, co-workers, cosplayers and fellow volunteers mourn the loss of a genuinely good person and a powerful force for the charity community. VisionCon will continue, but will be poorer for the loss of Brandon Shane.”
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Care to Learn in Shane’s name. Contributions can be made online at caretolearn.org/waystogive/tribute-gifts.
