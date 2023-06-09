With several new songs and a few fresh faces, Anthems of Rock has debuted the next iteration of their production at the King’s Castle Theatre.
Featuring No.1 hits songs made famous by groups like The Rolling Stones, Journey, Queen, Elton John, The Eagles, Aerosmith and more, Anthems of Rock opened in 2020.
King’s Castle Theatre General Manager and Resident Director Jacqui Bell said while it is crazy to say, they’re excited to be producing their fourth successful season.
“It seems like yesterday when we first put it on. When we first opened it up, we had no idea if it was going to be a success or not and if it was going to stay or not,” Bell said. “But it just keeps getting stronger and more popular. It’s an absolute beast of a show. It’s definitely our most popular show for the summer run…and we’ve got four amazing shows and to say this one is the most popular means it’s doing good.”
Though they are close to the halfway mark of their 2023 show run, that has not stopped the Branson production from introducing their audiences, both new and returning, to some all new elements.
“We’ve still got our originals, but we’ve got some new cast members. New singers and dancers. We’ve got a lot of new laser lights and things like that, so that’s stepping it up a little notch and giving us some cool effects and all that. If you’ve seen the show before you already know it’s smoky and rocky, so that’s been great. We’ve been having a lot of fun with our lighting designer,” Bell said. “We’ve got some new material. I don’t want to give it all away, but we’ve got some more Bon Jovi in there. We’ve added more Meat Loaf ‘I’d Do Anything for Love.’ We’ve added in ‘Old Time Rock ’n’ Roll,’ Bob Seger, and we’ve added in a bit more Queen. That’s just a hint of some of the things that we’ve done.”
As with any popular Branson show, Bell shared when they chose to add new elements to the show this year, there is a certain angst that comes paired with doing so.
“It’s hard, because everybody loves the show as is and my fear is if we change it up, our diehard fans that come again and will be like, ‘Oh, I love that song. Why did you take it away?’ We have to take something away if we add something, because we can’t have something going two hours you know,” Bell said. “Even though they’d probably stay if we kept going. But we have to let people go home, so they can go to bed and they can come back and do it again the next day. So in order to add the new, something had to go so that’s been the hardest thing because it’s all such great, great material.”
Bell added, since they’ve taken material out of a show and even have other things they’ve yet to include in one, the possibility for a second Anthems of Rock production isn’t completely out of the question.
“People really should come down and see it and check it out and see all the new stuff we’ve got going on,” Bell said. “I feel like ‘Look out! Anthems of Rock 2.0 may be coming your way!’ We have a whole other show! We could make a whole other show out of the material that we’ve got going on in the background that we want to bring out, so we may just do that. It still remains Branson’s biggest rock party and we couldn’t be prouder of the show. We’re here to stay.”
The cast of Anthems of Rock features the talents of Jay McManus, Brian Ashton Miller, Sarah Marie La Beau, Mesa Knife Chief, Courtnay Mitchell, Rowan Mitchell, Kelvin Wright and Kristen Dasto; with the newest cast members to join the production including: Martin Bennett, Roxi Rose, Jacob Nelson, Jessica Louise Bennett, Melody Boyens and Riley Bradley.
Bell explained compared to many shows in the area and even some of the shows at their theater, the cast of Anthems of Rock does everything.
“That’s the neat thing as well about Anthems of Rock. It’s not your traditional singers singing and dancers dancing. Everybody does everything. It’s a full cast and they don’t leave the stage really. It’s another very unique point about our show when you see it. They only ever leave the stage maybe for a couple of minutes to get a drink and then come right back on or to change costumes,” Bell said. “It’s a full one rock party from start to finish. It’s the first show that I’ve ever produced where the cast members don’t mind not leaving the stage, because they’re having such a good time. They actually don’t mind.”
Serving alongside her in the crew, Bell is joined by Production Manager/Musical Director Ken Elkins, Lighting Designer Curtis Higby and Choreographer Courtnay Mitchell. When it came to the influences, ideas and intuition regarding what new material would be added to the production this year Bell said, they really pull from everywhere.
“The owner of the theater, Mr. David King, he is the producer of all shows here…he came out actually after we opened this year and we wanted for him to get here, so he could have a bit of input into it as well. So there were a few suggestions that came from him and ideas of what he would like to see in the show,” Bell said. “Also we listened to the fans and the audience members and if we heard requests multiple times for a certain song, we’re like, ‘OK, obviously this song means something,’ so we go ahead and give them what they want.”
Additionally, Bell said the cast has often come to them with elements that have also made their way into the show.
“Jay McManus and Jacob Nelson, is our lead guitarist, those boys jam out together outside of work a lot and they came up and started jamming out to ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ and kind of made an arrangement that they fell in love with. So they brought it to us and said, ‘Hey, have a listen to this. What do you think about putting this into the show?’ It was awesome, so we were like, ‘Definitely. Let’s find a spot for it.’ So we’ve done that,” Bell said. “Sometimes it’s the artists that come forward, sometimes it’s the fans that give us ideas or requests and sometimes it’s from managements side either myself, the choreographer Courtnay Mitchell or the producer Mr. David King. It takes a village, shall we say to create such a show, keep it going and keep it fresh.”
On top of Anthems of Rock, the King’s Castle Theatre is also home to The Ultimate 70’s Show: Dancing Queen, New Jersey Nights, Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies during the regular season and the addition of Branson’s Christmas Wonderland during the holiday season. With several production options at the theater, Bell shared they offer a special deal to audiences who want to see all of their shows.
“A lot of people do take advantage of our multi-show discount program,” Bell said. “If they buy a second show’s ticket they get $15 off, a third show $20 off and a fourth show $25 off. So, by the time you see a fourth show, we’re almost paying you to come and see it, you know what I mean.”
Showtimes for Anthems of Rock are at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays now through the month of October. For November and December, showtimes will be at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. The King’s Castle Theatre is located at 2701 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information on the show or to make ticket reservations contact the box office at 417-334-2500 or visit kingscastletheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.