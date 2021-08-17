King’s Castle Theatre in Branson is hosting a four in one show extravaganza at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.
The mega show will combine all the best parts of the theatre’s four musical productions: Anthems of Rock, New Jersey Nights, Dancing Queen: The Ultimate ‘70s Show and Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies featuring the Irish Dance Stars.
King’s Castle Theatre General Manager Jacqui Bell said due to the pandemic they were unable to host their mega show last year, but they’re excited to bring it back this month.
“What we like to do is once a year we put on the mega show, which is essentially a showcase of all four shows within a normal two hour run of a show. We do probably 20 to 25 minutes from each show,” Bell said. “In act one you will see Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies featuring the Irish Dance Stars. Then we’ll go into New Jersey Nights. In act two we’ll do Dancing Queen, which is our new show; the ultimate ‘70s show. Then we’ll finish off with the epic Anthems of Rock. It’s a chance for people to sample all four shows in one shot.”
As this special show only takes place once a year, Bell said they want to make sure people who would normally be working during the week don’t miss out, which is why they’re hosting it on a Sunday afternoon.
“It’s still going to be a very entertaining show. It’s a variety show. On top of it being a showcase to let people know what it’s all about, it’s a giant variety show, which I’m sure people would love to see once a week if they could,” Bell said. “We encourage people, even if they can’t come for the full two hours, to just come for a little bit. We’re going to have prizes and giveaways and things like that. It’s just going to be a lot, a lot of fun and a good way to check it out, if you haven’t had the chance, and you’re not really sure what the shows are all about, you can come do that with your friends and family.”
As an added bonus, Bell said they are offering complimentary tickets to anyone who currently works in the Branson hospitality industry.
“We realized that people who work in Branson in the industry … — especially hospitality workers, restaurants, hotels, even in stores — these are the mediators and a great sources of information for tourists who come into town and want to ask about shows in town and the attractions in town and stuff like that,” Bell said. “So it’s good for them to be knowledgeable about what’s going on in the theaters.”
Bell said the theatre also recognizes the fact that the hard working people of Branson may not have time during the weeknights to come and see their shows, which is the main inspiration behind the mega show.
“When we talk to people and they say, ‘I’d love to see that show, but I don’t have the time’ or ‘Oh, I’m always working on a Tuesday night’ or whatever the time slot is for any one of the shows,” Bell said. “Everybody is very busy with their lives, so we felt if we could do it all in one bash and allow them to come see it. It’s not just for locals. It’s open to the public. We have it on our website. It’s for sale also for the normal tourists that would be coming in and they can also purchase a ticket and come and see that show.”
Those who don’t work in Branson’s hospitality industry, but still live in the area also have a great deal waiting for them at the box office.
“Tickets for locals of Stone and Taney counties are always, year round, discounted to $9.95 a ticket. That’s Stone and Taney counties residents all year round,” Bell said. “They get that rate anyway. They come into the box office and show their local ID and they get that discount.”
As the economical effects of the pandemic are still lingering in Branson, Bell said this show is also a bit of a celebration for all those who have helped keep the tourist destination up and running.
“Everybody’s worked super hard to keep things going. Branson’s a unique place and we’ve been blessed to be open as long as we have,” Bell said. “The pandemic hasn’t gone away and the worry hasn’t gone away. I know everybody works real hard across town, so we just want people to come, let their hair down and congratulate themselves for all the hard work they’ve done in keeping this town going.”
While the mega show is designed as a thank you to the workers of Branson, Bell said the cast of each of the shows are also excited about coming together for the unique production.
“They’re not all in the shows together with each other, so it’s nice for them to do a big giant show with each other one time,” Bell said. “They all love and support each other, so in order for them to be backstage and even feel a part of the other shows at the theatre it’s kind of exciting for them. It’s something the cast were looking forward to. Actually it’s something the cast was bugging me to do, not the other way around. They were like, ‘Jacqui can we do that show? Can we do the mega show?’ Hopefully we can get in as many people as we can and it will be one big epic party.”
For additional information on each of the shows or to reserve tickets for the mega show visit kingscastletheatre.com or call 417-334-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.