More than $30 million in improvements are coming to Silver Dollar City.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, SDC announced the implementation of several significant projects including new guest offerings, enhanced benefits for employee recruitment and retention, and parking, road and infrastructure improvements.
Known for presenting a demonstrating artisan community creating heirloom, handcrafted wares, Silver Dollar City announced $5 million of their improvements would include two new guest experiences set to open during the 2023 season.
First up will be a new expanded Heartland Home Furnishings, where craftsmen will demonstrate the use of authentic, late 1880s equipment, such as dovetailers, lathes and saws, located through a nationwide search to replace what was lost in a 2021 fire.
“Heartland Home Furnishings is an important part of The City’s culture, and in preserving the US Congress designated title, Home of American Craftsmanship,” a press release from the park stated. “The heirloom, high-quality products created include bedroom sets, desks, bookshelves, cabinetry and more. Guests will watch the craftsmen in a new highly-designed and themed furniture factory. The atmosphere will be airy with high ceilings, handcrafted wood surroundings and open spaces, but warm and cozy in appeal.”
Secondly, the 1880s-era theme park will welcome a new Fried Fancies with all-new waterside dining. The return of the popular dining facility, which features funnel cakes and other family favorites, will feature enhanced decor, a larger footprint and the addition of a 200-seat dining area alongside a picturesque waterfall.
Come mid-2023 will be the completion of the Silver Dollar City Student Employee Housing Project. Partnering with the Wisconsin-based Holtz Builders, the park is constructing an on-grounds residence hall adjacent to the city. The new three-story, dorm-like project will house temporary season hosts participating in a variety of student work programs, including the park’s growing intern program, Silver Dollar UniverCity.
“We most enjoy creating and operating, housing developments that become ‘communities’ for students residents,” Holtz Builders Founder Tom Holtz said in the release. “Our mission is to create lasting relationships and we are in this project with Silver Dollar City for many years to come.”
The dorms will accommodate up to 300 students. Standard rooms will house up to four students, with four beds, individuals located, a private bathroom, a large refrigerator, Wi-Fi, a study desk and self-contained heating and air. Additionally, the hall will have two common kitchens with gathering spaces and laundry facilities. Indoor and outdoor recreational areas will provide open spaces for games and gatherings.
With a target completion date of 2024, construction will begin this winter on a project to improve SDC’s parking, roadways and infrastructure. The project will be split into phases, and include improvements to the guest entrance, an additional 1,200 parking spaces and improved entrances into parking lots. Also included, will be enhanced pedestrian access routes and a new turn lane into the park.
“Families and adult couples from throughout America’s heartland choose to visit Silver Dollar City for our fun and entertaining experiences,” Silver Dollar City Company President Brad Thomas said in the release. “These additions will enhance the time our guests spend with us. Each of these projects has been carefully chosen and designed to meet our guests’ needs and expectations and continue to elevate Silver Dollar City as a major theme park in the very center of the USA. Stay tuned as we continue to plan for the future with a strong commitment and focus on our guests and our hardworking and caring employees.”
For additional information visit silverdollarcity.com.
