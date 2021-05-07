The Mansion Theatre in Branson has a new name and a new addition to its 2021 show line-up.
On Monday, May 3, cooperate representatives announced the unveiling of the newly defined Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts, according to a press release.
“For more than a quarter of a century, the historic 3,000 seat Mansion Theatre has been recognized nationwide for its dedication to theatrical excellence, hosting a myriad of classic talent including Michael Bolton, Kenny Loggins, The Oak Ridge Boys, Dennis Quaid, Kenny G, Johnny Mathis, Rhonda Vincent, Tony Orlando, Nelly, among many more,” said the release. “Now The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts takes its place as the premiere venue for the Midwest United States with an expansive array of world-class concert events, Broadway productions directly from New York and London, exclusive special events and cultural theatre experiences.”
Included in the Monday press release was the announcement that the newly named theatre would be serving as the host for the exclusive engagement of the brand new Disney production “Disney Princess: The Concert” arriving Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2. This new show, direct from Disney, features Broadway’s Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine and Anna live in concert celebrating all of the Disney princesses in an evening of story, animation and song.
Performances joining the “Disney Princess: The Concert” at The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts for the 2021 season include:
—Neal McCoy: Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.; Nov. 3 and 4 at 3 p.m.; and Nov. 17 and 18 at 8 p.m.
—The Oak Ridge Boys: Sept. 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 8 p.m.; Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 at 8 p.m.; and Nov. 3, 4, 10, 11 at 8 p.m.
—Wahzhazhe, an Osage Ballet: Aug. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.
—Jimmy Fortune: Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.; Oct. 7 and 14 at 3 p.m., Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.
—Dailey and Vincent: Sept. 30 at 3 p.m.; Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.; Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.; and Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.
— Bellamy Brothers: Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.
—The Gatlin Brothers: Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.
—Praisefest Branson Fall Retreat: Oct. 25 to the 27.
—Tony Orlando: Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.
—Hearts and Hopes of Heroes: Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m.
—Rhonda Vincent: Nov. 17 and 18 at 3 p.m.
—The Gatlin Brothers Christmas: Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.
—Rhonda Vincent Branson Christmas: Dec. 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 at 8 p.m.
—Home Free Warmest Winter Holiday Tour: Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts will also be making future show announcements as they continue to unveil their full 2021 schedule, including the Concert Series, Broadway Series and Cultural Series productions, according to the release.
Visit themansiontheatre.com.
