SIX is offering locals the opportunity to receive a special ticket price to see their show and also help those in need at the same time this Christmas season.
Now through Dec. 29, locals can receive $6 tickets to see SIX with the donation of two non-perishable food items. All the food collected during the area appreciation this month will be donated to Christian Associates.
This special area appreciation offer is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties. The offer is also available to Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties.
Ticket purchasers must present a valid ID to receive the area application rate. Purchasers may also bring up to six guests or members of the immediate family for the same ticket price.
Showtimes for SIX this month are 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on selected dates.
SIX performs at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre, located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information on tickets and showtimes visit thesixshow.com or call 417-339-3003.
